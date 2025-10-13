‘I don’t see me going anywhere’ - Lorraine Kelly reveals devastating truth about the future of her show

ITV legend Lorraine Kelly has opened up about the ‘heartbreaking’ cuts happening on the TV’s daytime output, admitting she is devastated about what is happening - but is intent on staying put.

Her show will be cut to just half-an-hour from 2026, amongst a host of other changes happening on the network, and she’s now opened up on her thoughts about it for the first time.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror Lorraine said: ‘It’s really heartbreaking to split up the team, a lot of my team have been with me for more than 20 years and they’re my friends. I’ve grown up with them. They were babies when they started with me and now they’ve got babies of their own.

‘To be totally honest with you, the main focus for me was to save as many jobs as possible. And I know that the spotlight is probably on the fact that all your shows are going to be shorter and it’s going to be less time. And that’s fine. But the main thing for me was how many jobs can we save?’

Initially, Lorraine, 65, was offered the chance to host the end of Good Morning Britain instead of having her own show, which she reportedly turned down.

And despite some suggestions that her contract may be out at the end of 2026, she believes she will be following in the footsteps of other women in broadcasting who have managed to maintain a career later in life.

Asked if she would be retiring, she responded: "Absolutely not. I am going to be toddling off that show in my Zimmer frame and even then, I’ll be coming in. I look at people like Janet Street Porter, Gloria Hunniford, still doing Loose Women. I mean, Gloria’s in her 80s, you look at Angela Rippon, you look at these astonishing women who are just getting into their stride in their 70s and 80s, and I look at them and I think, yep, I’m still going to be there."

Lorraine is one of a number of shows being affected by the changes. In addition to being cut by 30 minutes, Lorraine will only air for 30 weeks of the year. Similarly, Loose Women will also not air in school holidays. Good Morning Britain will be half an hour longer, airing until 9.30am. They are also moving to brand new studios in London's Covent Garden in a bid to cut costs at ITV.