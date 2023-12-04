King Charles is competing with Taylor Swift for an extremely prestigious award
The candidates for Time's 2023 Person of the Year include a wide range, from pop stars to His Majesty
Who will be Time's 2023 Person of the Year? Both King Charles III and Taylor Swift are in the running. See all of the nominees here.
Every year, Time Magazine names their annual Person of the Year, marking the importance of an individual who has had a major influence in the world, and typically someone who has made monumental impacts on society - positive, controversial, or otherwise.
In the past, the nominations and selections have included cultural figures, world leaders, activists and more - for example, in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time's Person of the Year. This year, the nominees span a wide range of professions - putting both Taylor Swift and King Charles high on the list to be crowned.
This year's candidates spread a very vast range of cultural figures and groups, even including the Hollywood Strikers as a candidate for the prestigious award. The full list of nominees are as follows, as reported to TODAY.
Time's 2023 Person of the Year Nominees, from King Charles to Taylor Swift
- King Charles - It has been nearly a year since King Charles II was coronated, succeeding his late mother Queen Elizabeth.
- Taylor Swift - With the success of her Eras Tour, as well as re-releases of her old albums, she has seen massive success in 2023 - including becoming a billionaire.
- Barbie - The Barbie movie, need we say more?
- Jerome Powell - the chair of the American Federal Reserve who had investors and consumers in America intrigued by his decisions about whether to raise or halt interest rates without triggering a recession.
- The Hollywood Strikers - Actors and writers in Hollywood who brought production of television shows, movies, and other media to a halt for months for better pay.
- Xi Jinping - China’s president, and leader of the communist party in China, who is on the list for the third time since 2019.
- Sam Altman - The innovator and leader behind the tech startup that created ChatGPT.
- Vladimir Putin - The president of Russia, who has presided over an ongoing war with Ukraine.
- Trump Prosecutors - The former US president is currently facing 91 felony counts in multiple states for alleging he fraudulently inflated the worth of his assets, among other legal issues pertaining to business.
The results of the award will be announced on 6 December on the daily TODAY Show broadcast in America, on which we will find out who will take home the coveted title.
Although there is a long list of media-attracting figures on the list, many can only focus on King Charles and Taylor Swift being pitted against each other for the award.
"The TIME 2023 Person of the Year will be announced on Wednesday morning. King Charles vs Taylor!" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
This, however, is not the first time King Charles has been nominated - just last year in 2022 he was listed with Volodymyr, among other cultural figures. Could this be the year that HRH takes home the coveted award?
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie, £11 at Amazon
Omid Scobie's Endgame delves into the world of the Royal Family, analysing what they must do to survive and exploring their current state. He focuses on the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shares shocking revelations.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is taking after her in this sweet way
Kate Middleton revealed Princess Charlotte is taking after her with one of her special interests
By Laura Harman Published
-
These 10 Diptyque perfumes will transport you to sunnier climes
A beauty editor shares her in-depth reviews of the best Diptyque perfumes to help you choose a luxurious scent from the French fragrance house
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
King Charles' heartbreaking statement: 'We remain so dreadfully far off track'
King Charles has put the latest royal bombshells to one side to focus on his duties
By Jack Slater Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles' withering two-word response to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series
The King had short but sharp feedback for the pair’s Netflix docuseries
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal fans in for a Christmas treat as ‘extraordinary’ surprise revealed – and it’s not been done for over 50 years
Perfect Christmas viewing!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Archie and Lilibet 'recorded video singing Happy Birthday' to King Charles
It's claimed Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a birthday video for King Charles as he turned 75 over a year after he last saw them in person
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The utterly hilarious remark the Queen made of King Charles when he was first born
King Charles turns 75 years old today - and we're still thinking about this funny comment the Queen made of him
By Madeline Merinuk Published