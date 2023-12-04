King Charles is competing with Taylor Swift for an extremely prestigious award

Who will be Time's 2023 Person of the Year? Both King Charles III and Taylor Swift are in the running. See all of the nominees here.

Every year, Time Magazine names their annual Person of the Year, marking the importance of an individual who has had a major influence in the world, and typically someone who has made monumental impacts on society - positive, controversial, or otherwise.

In the past, the nominations and selections have included cultural figures, world leaders, activists and more - for example, in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time's Person of the Year. This year, the nominees span a wide range of professions - putting both Taylor Swift and King Charles high on the list to be crowned.

This year's candidates spread a very vast range of cultural figures and groups, even including the Hollywood Strikers as a candidate for the prestigious award. The full list of nominees are as follows, as reported to TODAY.

Time's 2023 Person of the Year Nominees, from King Charles to Taylor Swift

King Charles - It has been nearly a year since King Charles II was coronated, succeeding his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Taylor Swift - With the success of her Eras Tour, as well as re-releases of her old albums, she has seen massive success in 2023 - including becoming a billionaire.

Barbie - The Barbie movie, need we say more?

Jerome Powell - the chair of the American Federal Reserve who had investors and consumers in America intrigued by his decisions about whether to raise or halt interest rates without triggering a recession.

The Hollywood Strikers - Actors and writers in Hollywood who brought production of television shows, movies, and other media to a halt for months for better pay.

Xi Jinping - China's president, and leader of the communist party in China, who is on the list for the third time since 2019.

Sam Altman - The innovator and leader behind the tech startup that created ChatGPT.

Vladimir Putin - The president of Russia, who has presided over an ongoing war with Ukraine.

Trump Prosecutors - The former US president is currently facing 91 felony counts in multiple states for alleging he fraudulently inflated the worth of his assets, among other legal issues pertaining to business.

The results of the award will be announced on 6 December on the daily TODAY Show broadcast in America, on which we will find out who will take home the coveted title.

Although there is a long list of media-attracting figures on the list, many can only focus on King Charles and Taylor Swift being pitted against each other for the award.

"The TIME 2023 Person of the Year will be announced on Wednesday morning. King Charles vs Taylor!" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This, however, is not the first time King Charles has been nominated - just last year in 2022 he was listed with Volodymyr, among other cultural figures. Could this be the year that HRH takes home the coveted award?