Kathy Burke shares the unforgettable moment fate brought her and a stranger together

Kathy Burke is one of the nation's most well-known actresses. Able to switch easily between comedy and serious drama, she is well known for bringing the laughs in the likes of Harry Enfield & Chums, Absolutely Fabulous, and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Her gritty performance in Nil By Mouth, and most recently in the Saoirse Ronan-led film Blitz, are also so memorable, they keep Kathy's name at the forefront of viewers' memories.

The actress is also known for her down-to-earth and candid manner, often coming across as extremely affable during interviews. During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2, Kathy revealed a gentle side through a heartwarming story of an encounter with a stranger.

Speaking to host Romesh Ranganathan, Kathy says that 15 years ago, she got into a cab and the events that unravelled have stayed with her. "The young man realised I didn't want to talk and left me alone," she says of her taxi driver.

As they approached Kathy's street, she could smell burning and thought she should alert the driver. When he'd turned off the engine to investigate, he said to the star, "I know you didn't want to talk earlier, but my wife would be very upset if I didn't tell you that she used to be a fan of yours."

Realising the driver was using the past tense, Kathy questioned him and he confirmed, "sadly, she died."

Immediately, Kathy invited the man inside her house for a chat. Initially reluctant, he did agree to a cup of tea and a conversation eventually.

Asking if he had children, Kathy then revealed to him, "My mum died when I was a baby," and he appeared to understand that she could relate to his experience on some level.

Kathy's mother, Bridget, passed away from stomach cancer when she was just 18 months old. "He just came in for an hour or so," she says of what happened after they'd both connected over their losses.

The man told Kathy that his sister had taken his children, insisting he have a break and get some time to himself. However, he'd been apprehensive about being away from them at such a difficult time.

But Kathy had some reassurance for him. She told him, "Take it from someone with experience, have a little break."

"Give your kids a break because they need a break from you as well. They need to be properly sad without thinking, 'Our sadness is going to upset daddy.' So spend a bit of time apart," she told the cab driver at the time.

"I hope he took my advice. I've never seen him again," she told Romesh. "It was like the universe stepped in," Kathy says of the chance encounter that left a big impact.