Kate Moss celebrates 50th birthday in see-through black lace gown in Paris
Kate Moss's see-through black lace gown makes for a gorgeous birthday look as the supermodel celebrates with A-listers in Paris
Kate Moss's see-through black lace gown was a gorgeous vampy look on the supermodel as the star celebrated her 50th birthday with Charlotte Tilbury, Stella McCartney and many other famous faces.
Kate Moss celebrated her 50th birthday at The Ritz Hotel and Saint Laurent restaurant on January 16th, 2024. The supermodel looked incredible as she joined other celebrities for a lavish dinner party in Paris as they dressed to the nines and wore some of the major spring/summer fashion trends of 2024.
Kate looked particularly fantastic as she opted to wear a thin sheer full-length black lace gown that hugged her figure and flared in a mermaid style at her knees. The supermodel paired this lace dress with a black bodysuit that showed off her legs and décolletage. She also wrapped a cape around her shoulders which features fluffy feathers at the hem and gave the look a high-class gothic vibe.
The model wore her long bright blonde hair in a simple style as she kept it straight and wore it down and in her go-to side parting. Kate also opted for dark red nail varnish on her toenails but kept her fingernails plain in a pale pink hue and a classic short shape.
Kate added a pop colour to her look as she wore a gold necklace with several different coloured stones in shades of blue and pink.
The Daily Mail reported that the birthday party was a 'raucous' event attended by 30 of the star's closest friends including her daughter Lila Moss, tennis superstar Venus Williams, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, and Kate's boyfriend Nikolai Von Bismarck. The party reportedly went on until 2am and the party-goers turned the Parisian restaurant into a nightclub with a makeshift catwalk.
Photographs from paparazzi show Kate Moss leaving in Charlotte Tilbury's vintage 1984 Bob Mackie coat which was incredibly ornate with a white fluffy fur-trimmed collar. The piece still complemented her gorgeous gown, but we can't help but wonder why they opted for this fashion swap?
