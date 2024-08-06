Karin Slaughter books in order: How to read the Will Trent and The Grant County series

Karin Slaughter's crime novels regularly top the best-seller lists and have been adapted for TV, so it's no surprise fans of her books are keen to delve into her entire collection. If you're keen to get stuck into the Will Trent and The Grant County books, you might be wondering the exact order to read them in.

With intriguing cases and characters that draw you in from the first page, Karin Slaughter's thrillers are hard to put down. Even better, the author has two series that you want to binge-read over the coming months: the Will Trent series and The Grant County books.

While fans can’t get enough of both franchises, some have been asking about the order in which they should be read.

What order do Karin Slaughter's Will Trent Books go in?

The Will Trent series should be read in order of release, especially as characters from Grant County appear in later novels.

Though each book does work as a standalone novel, you’ll want to read the gripping series in order as the titular GBI special agent solves often brutal and complex crimes. As the series unfolds, we also learn more about the decorated member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who is haunted by the fact that he was abandoned as a child and his experiences of the Atlanta care system.

However, it is this unique perspective that sets him apart from other agents and a determination to solve as many cases as possible.

Now is a great time to delve into the series - especially it has recently been adapted by Hulu.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are confused about what order to read, it should be as follows. It is also worth noting that there are two short stories featuring Will Trent, Busted and Snatched.

Triptych

Fractured

Undone

Broken

Fallen

Criminal

Unseen

The Kept Woman

The Last Widow

The Silent Wife

After That Night

This is Why We Lied

What order do Karin Slaughter's The Grant County books go in?

Just like Karin Slaughter's Will Trent books, The Grant County books should be read in chronological order. Set in the brooding Heartsdale, Georgia, this crime series is just as binge-worthy and follows local paediatrician Sara Linton as she uncovers the town’s many dark secrets.

Gripping from the first page, the series works best when it is read in this order.

Blindsighted

Kisscut

A Faint Cold Fear

Indelible

Faithless

Beyond Reach

With so many books by Karin to sink your teeth into, it can be overwhelming. But woman&home Digital Editor, Kerrie Hughes, says both series are well worth reading.

She explained, "When it comes to thrillers, no-one does it quite like Karin Slaughter. Clever, shocking, gripping, her writing keeps you captured all the way through - even when it’s sometimes almost unbearable to read.

"You quickly become invested in her characters - Sara Linton, Jeffrey Tolliver and Will Trent - with each book in the series leaving you wanting more, and bereft when the series ends. Slaughter’s books aren’t for the faint hearted, but if it’s gritty crime thrillers you’re after, she’s the master."