Jennifer Lopez twins 15th birthday tribute features Ben Affleck in adorable video featuring never-before-seen footage of the pair

Jennifer Lopez twins birthday celebrations are well underway as star shares an utterly adorable video of her beloved kids to celebrate their big day.

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news reveals the best is yet to come for the happy couple - their main focus has been and always will be the families they made before getting back together.

The hit singer and actor took to her Instagram account to share an utterly precious reel featuring unseen video footage and images of her children Max Anthony and Emme Anthony - whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

All the excitement of their birthday comes only weeks after Jlo's ex marries model 31 years his junior, announcing that they're expecting a baby shortly after.

In classic JLo style, her video is an insight into the deep love she has for her children, their father, and her husband Ben Affleck. After all, JLo changed her last name to Affleck, and the dedicated parents have made blending families seem easy as pie.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In her caption for the cute post, JLo says, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way."

"You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul," she continues. "I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

(Image credit: FOX/ Getty Images)

Since their birth 15 years ago, a hell of a lot has changed in their mom's life. Her career has gone from strength to strength.

She's had innumerable successes including hit records, stand-out movie roles like in Hustlers, singing at President Joe Biden's inauguration, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and managing to be a super-mom throughout.

After all, becoming a parent brought on a huge transformation in her life. "Your whole perspective on the world changes," she admitted, in a video with Coach (opens in new tab). "It's all about them."

"How can you be better for them? How you need to be better for them? How can you make them laugh?" she continues.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"How can you make them smile? How can you make them confident? It's actually a really beautiful, easy place to be because nothing is confusing anymore. You know exactly where the priority lies."

The singer has opened up in the past about her fertility struggles and that she almost believed that she'd never have the opportunity to become a mother.

Speaking on the Today (opens in new tab)show back in 2017 she got emotional while opening up about how Max and Emme make her life 'so much better.'

"I’m forever grateful," she said. "I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted.”