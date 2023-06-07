Jennifer Aniston's grey hair delights fans - 'Thank you for leading the way on grey!'

Jennifer Aniston's grey hair is confirmation, as if we needed it, that the natural look is in. The beloved star's enviable locks have been admired by her legions of fans since the beginning of her career and as her latest style proves - she's far from done with having the best crop in town.

It's no surprise that we're always on the hunt for the 411 on Jennifer Aniston's beauty secrets, hair secrets, and fitness secrets. The superstar is inspiring style again with a splash of grey hair and we totally love it!

In the cute post, promoting the latest product from Jennifer Aniston's hair line LolaVie, the star debuts her new look. The product in question, the LolaVie Intensive Repair Treatment, promises to nourish your hungry locks with nourishing ingredients including chia seeds and superfruit extracts.

One fan commented, "Your grey hair is BEAUTIFUL!! It suits you so much and makes your eyes pop even more."

Jennifer's age-defying tresses and all-around youthful looks may gain high praise but the actor and businesswoman has been outspoken about the fact that - for her - it's about feeling good, as opposed to how one looks.

Speaking to Vogue back in 2021 she opened up about what she learned from her family. “My mother was always so healthy and beautifully fit when I was a kid," she said. "I’ve always had that as my foundation."

This meant that healthy eating was a no brainer, as was fitness, in her younger years and despite a brief flirtation with junk food and being less mindful of her physical wellbeing - these lessons have stayed with her.

“I started to look at my mother, and my grandmother, and the elders in my life," she told Vogue. "They didn’t have the knowledge we have now about ingredients and exercise. Yes, it’s great to be fit and look great…but it’s about your cells, your muscles, so we can grow old and thrive."

So you may be considering more drastic measures like how to lose weight in a week, but the thing is - being healthy is a lifestyle that ought to be maintainable, she explained. A muscle that needs to be worked and that she's constantly curious about what new things she can do to promote her longevity. This, she explained, is why she feels more fabulous than ever despite society's pressures.

“I’m at the age where I’m more interested than ever in my health, and my life is thriving, but according to society this is when I should be going out to pasture. No, no, no,” she said. “Youth is wasted on the young, I get it. But I want to keep putting information in my head that’s going to inspire me.”

The lesson she learned from her beloved mom is that it's all about longevity. “It’s just sort of been a theme in my life - to enjoy the age I am and not look at aging as a negative, but as the privilege that it is,” she said. “We all age!”