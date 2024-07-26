Is Wicked Little Letters based on a true story? The real tale behind the film revealed

Wicked Little Letters is a biting comedy about two women’s bitter feud that threatens to disrupt an entire town and now it's landed on Netflix, you might be wondering about the true story behind 2023 film.

The comedy-drama centres on Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley), an Irishwoman who settles in sleepy Littlehampton in 1918 and hopes to make a fresh start. Carefree and vibrant, she is the opposite of her conservative and sanctimonious neighbour, Edith Swan (Olivia Colman).

Though it initially looks like the pair could have an unlikely friendship, it isn’t long before their differences become apparent. When Edith starts receiving obscene letters though, the feud becomes the subject of a national scandal and trial.

Is Wicked Little Letters based on a true story?

Yes, Wicked Little Letters was inspired by real events in Littlehampton in 1918 and both women existed.

While the film does take some artistic license with the scandal, the small seaside town was rocked to its core Edith accused Rose of sending the obscene letters.

Ironically, the two women had been surprisingly close just months before.

Rose Gooding had moved to the sleepy seaside town with her partner Bill and daughter Dorothy. Though their daughter had been born out of wedlock, Rose quickly became friends with her ultra-conservative neighbour, Edith.

As the pair shared a garden, they quickly bonded and often exchanged items before their relationship soured. The communal space soon became a point of contention though and this is when Edith started to plot her revenge.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Edith began penning foul-mouthed postcards to herself, signing them as Rose. Often these hand-written notes would contain scandal accusations or cruel taunts supposedly aimed at Edith.

After authorities learned of supposed poison pen letters, Rose was charged with criminal libel in September 1920 and spent three months in prison.

Even after Rose’s release though, Edith continued to pen her poisonous letters.

Sadly, a second trial resulted in the younger woman being sentenced to twelve months of hard labour.

However, Edith wouldn’t be able to hide behind the letters forever.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Edith would eventually be caught after she filled a notebook with obscenities and delivered it to the police, claiming that she’d found it near Rose’s home.

It was then that authorities noticed similarities to Edith’s handwriting and began a lengthy investigation.

Though Rose was released just three months into her sentence, it would take several years for her nightmare neighbour to be convicted.

Police later launched a sting operation to catch Edith, instructing the post office to give her stamps with invisible ink which allowed them to trace the letters back to her.

This led to her 1923 arrest and Edith was sentenced to 12 months in prison.