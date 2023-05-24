Is The Last Thing He Told Me based on a book and will there be a season 2?

Here is everything you need to know about the possibility of a season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, plus everything you need to know about this story's origins...

Jennifer Garner is the star of the Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me which concluded after six action-packed episodes on Friday, May 19, 2023. Fans adored this series and it is rumored to be Apple's most successful series yet.

According to Nielsen data obtained by Variety, the series reached 4.5 million unique viewers in its first 31 days of streaming. This is significantly higher than other series such as Black Bird (2.6 million viewers) Slow Horses (1.9 million), and Echo (1.4 million).

The huge success of this series has led fans to wonder (and hope) that there might be the possibility of another second season. So, will there be a season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me? Here is what we know so far...

What is The Last Thing He Told Me based on?

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on a book by the same name from Laura Dave. The story is a mystery thriller and was published in 2021 and spent 65 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list after its initial release.

Although the author has other novels, she has not published anything since 2021 when she released The Last Thing He Told Me. This means that there isn't a possibility for the show creators to use more of her material to make a second season, because she hasn't written a sequel to this book.

Will there be a season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me?

Apple debuted this show as a 'limited series' implying that there is only one season of the show and they are unlikely to pick it up for a second season. However, given the success of the series, the creators could decide to continue this story with a second season.

Unfortunately, in an interview with Digital Spy, screenwriter Josh Singer revealed that the 'story is complete' and while he added 'So I don't know,' it seemed that the series is unlikely to be renewed for a second season.

"We sold it as a 'limited', and we always imagined it as a 'limited'," said Josh."What I love is, you know, that thing that Laura found when she picked the book up again, which is that you think it's a love story about Hannah and Owen, and it's really about Hannah and Bailey moving closer and closer together. And that's what I think is the magic here. And so, in some ways, that story is complete. So I don't know," he concluded.

Laura Dave may have been a little more optimistic in this interview as she said, "I wanted it to be an ode to the different ways that that journey looks for all of us, and an ode to found family. And so, in some ways, I feel as though there's more story to tell. And in other ways, I feel like this is meant to be a limited series."

So perhaps Laura may write another sequel to this epic story, but another season seems to be off the cards for now.