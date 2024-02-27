How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the UK for free

Here's what you need to know about how you can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free in the UK.

The Walking Dead is set for a new spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln returning as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira returning as Michonne. Fans of the original series can't wait to see what has happened to some of their favourite characters following the events of season 11 which finished airing in 2022. However, for fans in the UK there has yet to be a release date announced so they may have to wait a while - or will they? Here's how to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free in the UK...

How to watch The Ones Who Live in the UK

A UK release date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has not yet been announced, however it is available to watch for free in New Zealand. If you are not currently in New Zealand you can still tune in while you're away. By using a VPN you can watch the series for free online as The Ones Who Live is available to view on TVNZ, a New Zealand-based streaming platform, as it aired over there on Monday, February 26th.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are a really easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the country. This means you can use any streaming service such as TVNZ, as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE 1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is the favourite of our sister site and the easiest to download and use 2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. This means you want to use the app select anywhere in the New Zealand and log onto TVNZ. 3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Make a free account and see all that The Ones Who Live has to offer.

(Image credit: Future)

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) A photo posted by on

How to watch The Ones Who Live in the US

In the US the series is airing on AMC and AMC+. The first episode premiered on Sunday, February 25th, 2024 which means that viewers who pay for an AMC account, will be able to access the new series online.

How to watch The Ones Who Live in Australia

In Australia, fans are able to watch the series on Stan. The platform is not free but there is a free 30 day trial for those who are looking to watch the new series from Australia. After that the plans start from $10 AUD per month.

How to watch The Ones Who Live in New Zealand

Great news for viewers in New Zealand as TVNZ is currently the only streaming platform in the world that is showing The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free. All viewers need to do is create an account and sign in and voila, they are able to view the first episode (the only that has been released so far) for free.