How to watch Sanditon season 3 in the UK and US

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sanditon season 3 is set to be released very soon in the UK, but it has actually already been released in the US - meaning it's available to stream if you have the right gadget.

The new series of Sanditon will be coming to ITVX and ITV in the next few weeks, but as excitement about the upcoming series grows, fans are desperate to watch the latest instalment of this gripping period drama. Here's how you can watch Sanditon from anywhere in the world, so even if you have a holiday planned, you can keep up to date with all of the seaside drama.

Sanditon is set to be released in the UK next week exclusively on ITVX on Thursday, August 17, 2023. All six episodes will be streaming from this premiere date, which means that fans can binge-watch this season in one sitting if they see fit!

But what if you don't want to wait this long? There is another solution for fans who are desperate to see what happens next...

(Image credit: ITV)

Where can I watch Sanditon season 3 in the UK?

Sanditon season 3 was released in the US in mid-March 2023. As of April 23, all six episodes of the third season are available for US viewers. Sanditon season 3 aired in the United States on PBS Masterpiece - which is also the US home of fellow British dramas like Annika season 2, Endeavour season 9, and Grantchester season 8.

You can catch up on these shows with the PBS app and online if you have a PBS passport. There is an additional cost of a minimum $5 donation to receive this passport and access PBS Online's library of content. But this is only available to US viewers - unless you have a VPN.

(Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Sanditon season 3 with a VPN

A VPN is the perfect way for UK fans (and fans from across the globe) to access PBS. A VPN is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to US, you can now use PBS to watch Sanditon online.