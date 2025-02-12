The smash hit comedy series Big Boys is now into its third season and is fast becoming a cult hit around the globe - and here's how to watch the show from anywhere.

Big Boys landed on Channel 4 in 2022, and immediately captured millions of hearts. A tale of grief, coming out and friendship told through a comic lens and based on the true story of creator Jack Rooke's life, there's so much to love about this tender series. Soon finding a wider audience of dedicated followers, viewership grew and people started to ask where they could watch the show.

Now into its third and final series, Big Boys is just as unmissable as ever. In the same way fellow British comedies Amandaland and Am I Being Unreasonable had people all over the world desperate to tune in, the same has happened to Big Boys - here's how you can watch the excellent comedy from anywhere.

How to watch Big Boys in the UK

If you're in the UK and have a TV license, you can watch the current third season of Big Boys on Channel 4, where it's shown on Sundays at 10 p.m. GMT. All three seasons of the show are also available to stream through Channel 4’s free on-demand service.

The free on-demand service contains ads and if you'd like to go ad-free, you can pay to upgrade to Channel 4 Plus. As well as ad-free streaming, you also get select early access with this upgrade. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

How to watch Big Boys from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Big Boys airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see what happens to Jack, Danny, and all the colourful characters who've captured your heart, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on Channel 4, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Big Boys on Channel 4 for free.

Speaking to Attitude about Big Boys coming to an end, Jack Rooke says, "It’s terrifying because the show is like 10, 11 years in the making. I did my first Edinburgh show August 2015, that was the formative base for Big Boys. It’s really lovely to actually be able to give it a proper send off and do it on our terms while people still love the show and still want to watch and engage with it.

I’ve known Olisa [Odele, who plays Yemi] since 2017, he never had to audition for his part. We’ve been speaking about these characters for the best part of 10 years. We’re now old. I have grey hairs, there’s a pension being set up for me. In many ways, it’s time to stop writing about being a university student!"