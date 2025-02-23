Holly Willoughby just gave a fresh twist on the classic LBD – and her bow shoes were the perfect finishing touch
Holly Willoughby was in full bloom with this springy take on a classic look
Florals for spring might not have been groundbreaking for Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, but Holly Willoughby’s little black dress adorned with flower motifs and glitter embellishments felt like a fresh take on a timeless style.
A little black dress should be in every woman’s capsule wardrobe – an effortless item that just needs the right jewellery or shoes for a finished look.
The popular presenter took to her Instagram to share a look at her floral mini dress, which included subtle volume in the cap shoulder sleeves and a playful Peter Pan collar.
Holly wrapped up her feminine and flirty look with a bow – almost literally. She teamed her floral mini with a pair of sheer tights and a chic pair of shoes complete with a bow detail.
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
A photo posted by on
Love Holly's floral LBD but looking for something with more length? This gorgeous tea dress from M&S is just as timeless with a flattering v-neckline and pleat detailing on the front.
With a high neck, a playful shorter length and longer sleeves - flattering for anyone self-conscious about their arms - this is an easily wearable dress that can take you from the winter months into the spring.
With an attention-grabbing floral print and voluminous puff sleeves, this black, A-line dress features a fitted waist and a line of fabric covered buttons for a statement making style.
With a classic pointed toe, these small kitten heels are designed with a slingback strap for easy wear and a statement bow design.
What's just as timeless as an LBD? A pair of black slingback shoes. This pair comes with a block heel and a bow detail.
Keeping in theme with her fresh, springy florals, Holly kept her makeup to a soft, dewy palette and styled her hair into a chic up-do, with a few loose strands framing her face.
The Dancing on Ice presenter shared the snaps ahead of her appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show which saw her reunite with an unexpected guest.
Holly was shocked when her childhood sweetheart, Oliver, was brought out on stage for an adorable reunion.
