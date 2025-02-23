Holly Willoughby just gave a fresh twist on the classic LBD – and her bow shoes were the perfect finishing touch

Holly Willoughby was in full bloom with this springy take on a classic look

Holly Willoughby
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By
published
in News

Florals for spring might not have been groundbreaking for Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, but Holly Willoughby’s little black dress adorned with flower motifs and glitter embellishments felt like a fresh take on a timeless style.

A little black dress should be in every woman’s capsule wardrobe – an effortless item that just needs the right jewellery or shoes for a finished look.

The popular presenter took to her Instagram to share a look at her floral mini dress, which included subtle volume in the cap shoulder sleeves and a playful Peter Pan collar.

Holly wrapped up her feminine and flirty look with a bow – almost literally. She teamed her floral mini with a pair of sheer tights and a chic pair of shoes complete with a bow detail.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

A photo posted by on

Floral Print Pleat Detail Midi Tea Dress
Floral Print Pleat Detail Midi Tea Dress

Love Holly's floral LBD but looking for something with more length? This gorgeous tea dress from M&S is just as timeless with a flattering v-neckline and pleat detailing on the front.

Lipsy Black Long Sleeved Printed Shift Dress
Lipsy Black Long Sleeved Printed Shift Dress

With a high neck, a playful shorter length and longer sleeves - flattering for anyone self-conscious about their arms - this is an easily wearable dress that can take you from the winter months into the spring.

Black Floral Anya Midi Dress
Black Floral Anya Midi Dress

With an attention-grabbing floral print and voluminous puff sleeves, this black, A-line dress features a fitted waist and a line of fabric covered buttons for a statement making style.

Berry Red Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Bow Slingback Kitten Heels
Berry Red Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Bow Slingback Kitten Heels

With a classic pointed toe, these small kitten heels are designed with a slingback strap for easy wear and a statement bow design.

Slingback Shoes With Bow Detail
Slingback Shoes With Bow Detail

What's just as timeless as an LBD? A pair of black slingback shoes. This pair comes with a block heel and a bow detail.

Black Forever Comfort® Round Toe Patent Bow Detail Loafer Ballet Shoes
Black Forever Comfort® Round Toe Patent Bow Detail Loafer Ballet Shoes

Love Holly Willoughby's bow shoes but need something a little easier to wear? These patent bow loafer ballet shoes mend style with comfort.

Keeping in theme with her fresh, springy florals, Holly kept her makeup to a soft, dewy palette and styled her hair into a chic up-do, with a few loose strands framing her face.

The Dancing on Ice presenter shared the snaps ahead of her appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show which saw her reunite with an unexpected guest.

Holly was shocked when her childhood sweetheart, Oliver, was brought out on stage for an adorable reunion.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.

Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸