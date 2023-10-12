Helena Bonham Carter's black feather boa, red lipstick and pearl necklace combo oozes 60's glamour at Clarence House
Helena Bonham Carter oozed 60's glamour last night as she attended a literary event at Clarence House with Queen Camilla
Helena Bonham Carter oozed 60's glamour last night as she and Queen Camilla teamed up for an important engagement.
On October 11, the Queen hosted a reception to celebrate 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House in London, just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace. For this engagement, Helena Bonham Carter was among the important guests invited to celebrate with Her Majesty.
For this event, Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites were showcased as she paired her peacock-patterned shirt dress with go-to luxury jewellery. In contrast to the Queen, Helena opted for her typical eccentric style and wore a clash of pearls, feathers and flowers for the event.
The actress paired a colourful dress with a black jacket, a feather boa, a double string of chunky pearls, and a number of ornate rings on her fingers. The look was altogether splendid and gave off a 1960s feel as Helena wore a scarlet red lipstick on her lips in a bold pop of colour.
We loved this look from Helena, and couldn't help but think her bold lip and pearl necklace could have been inspired by her on-screen counterpart in The Crown, Princess Margaret. Of course, Helena and the Queen were at this engagement for literary reasons, but we can't help but wonder if the pair discussed the TV series about the Royal Family at all, or whether it was simply the elephant in the room that the pair of them refused to acknowledge.
Red Lipstick
RRP: £27 | Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick is enriched with a breakthrough, secret ingredient, the Lipstick Tree, an anti-oxidant that naturally protects lips from UV damage and external pollution leaving them cashmere soft and irresistible.
Chunky Pearl Necklace
RRP: £39.00 |Hobbs. Elegance with impact characterises the sought-after Sandra necklace. Set on a gold embellished chain, an assortment of alluring pearls create a statement piece to elevate any outfit.
Feather Boa
RRP: £4.99 | Amazon. Black feather boa scarf made from tiny feathers for a delicate look.
