Drew Barrymore will never get plastic surgery or Botox, and the reason why is a brave admission

Drew Barrymore hasn’t tried fillers or plastic surgery yet – and she’s also not sure she ever will. And the reason why is tremendously admirable.

Unsurprisingly for the delightful Charlie’s Angels actress, her decision to forgo the tweakments have nothing to do with casting judgement on anyone else.

Instead, in a refreshingly candid confession, Drew revealed she’s scared to get started because she knows she has a “highly addictive personality.”

In an interview with People, Drew revealed, “I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible. I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it.”

She continued, “I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done. That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations.”

Drew’s battles with drug and alcohol addictions have been well-documented over the years.

She has previously shared that she started drinking as young as 11 years old. After battling substance abuse throughout her younger years, the talk-show host quit drinking in 2019, embarking on a completely sober lifestyle.

Drew’s fears about developing an addiction to fillers and other treatments might not be so unfounded, either. Friends actress Courteney Cox has previously spoken about her “biggest regrets” in starting cosmetic procedures, which she believed started a “domino effect.”

While discussing her skin care routine and stance on aging during an episode of the Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast, Courteney opened up on why facial fillers were her worst beauty regret.

“You look in the mirror and go, Oh, that looks good, you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person, and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed—which thank God they are removable—I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can.”

“I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”

For now, Drew Barrymore is “embracing” getting older and all that comes with it – which she describes in the most joyful of terms.

For the E.T. actress, getting older “means you’re alive, you’re living, and that’s a really good thing… Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging.”

Above all else, Drew – now a mother of two is focused on her health. “Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril.

“If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things—including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all.”