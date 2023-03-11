Courteney Cox gets candid about her ‘biggest regret’ and the bold move she was banned from doing

Monica Geller might have been a famous control freak, but Courteney Cox is living a much more relaxed life these days.

The hugely talented actress is riding high on the success of Scream VI, her sixth outing in the popular horror franchise, as the movie slashes competitors up at the box office.

The success of Scream and her fan favorite return as the franchise’s tough heroine, Gale Weathers, follows her reunion with Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as she was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jennifer and Lisa thanked Courteney for creating "one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television” and she was also hailed as a "really good human and an extraordinary friend."

(Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s not just her continued career success that’s giving Courteney a more chilled outlook on life – she’s embraced her age and is happier than ever with how she looks.

While discussing her skin care routine and stance on aging during an episode of the Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast, Courteney opened up on why facial fillers were her worst beauty regret.

“It’s a domino effect,” she explained. “You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.”

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘That looks good,’” she continued. “You think and you don’t realise what it looks like to the outside person.”

She added, “[I regret] thinking I was getting older when I was really young. That’s just a bummer, a waste of time. I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”

“I look at pictures of me [after having fillers] from when I thought I looked okay, and I can’t believe it,” she said.

(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On the podcast, Courteney even explained how far she was willing to break the spell of fillers, and reframe the narrative on using them to fight the aging process.

For her industry, where many actresses are still more likely to deny treatments and tweakments, Courteney revealed she wanted to share a before and after style Instagram post about her past use of fillers.

However, she suggested that her publicist forbade the move.

This isn’t the first time the Cougar Town star has talked candidly about her use of fillers.

During an interview with New Beauty in 2017, she confirmed that she had all of her fillers “dissolved” and described why the move made her feel more like herself.

“I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do,” she said. “Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”