Dolly Parton's legendary see-through dress cements the singer's iconic status once again

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To celebrate the new year, iconic artist Dolly Parton joined goddaughter Miley Cyrus on stage during the latter's much talked about New Year's Eve Party Event, which aired on December 31.

The second annual happening was a memorable one for plenty of reasons, including Dolly's various outfit choices, which, alongside her secret to youthful skin, have always been a marker of the legendary artist’s status.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dolly, who was finally appointed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, joined Miley on stage to perform a few hits together, including a rendition of Wrecking Ball that beautifully tranditioned into a version of I Will Always Love You.

Fans were left amazed by the duo's vocal abilities - and Dolly's ensemble: a fitted, see-through white gown featuring diamonds all over and the sort of form-fitting shape that the 76-year-old star is known for. Dolly paired the dress with white platform sandals that looked wonderful on her.

But that isn't the only dress that stole the show during the New Year's Eve celebration, with Dolly changing a few times throughout the course of the program.

The duo closed out the night with a performance of Jolene, Dolly's 1973 song that enjoyed a resurgence of sorts from 2010 onwards when Miley started covering it. The two actually sang an official duet of the track in 2010 and fans have been clamoring for a live interpretation of the pairing since then.

During the iconic performance, Miley and Dolly wore color-coordinated outfits, the former donning a short black dress with a hot pink, puffy sleeve made of feathers. Dolly, on the other hand, wore a similarly hued form-fitting look, this one featuring mesh cutouts and feathers at the bottom. They both looked phenomenal.

The last portion of the show kicked off with a duet to Patsy Cline's Walkin' After Midnight. After that, Miley turned to her godmother and said, "Hey, Aunt Dolly. We forgot something. I came from L.A., you from Nashville, all the way to Miami, and we didn't even do Jolene." The crowd went wild and the two dove into the familiar tune.

Clearly leading an extremely successful career for decades now, Dolly recently also revealed her secret to a happy marriage. Her and husband Carl Thomas Dean have been married for 56 years, after all!

Talking to ET Canada (opens in new tab), Dolly said, "I like it when people say, 'How did it last so long?' I say, 'I stay going.' You know, theres a lot to be said about that. So we're not in each other’s face all the time. He's not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa."

We've all got something to learn from Dolly!