Dolly Parton’s attitude towards aging and making life count are words to live by

Dolly Parton is perfectly happy being in her 70s – and she wouldn’t turn back the clock even if she had the choice.

The country icon has shared some poignant and moving words on why she thinks the power of youth might be overrated.

The Jolene hitmaker celebrated her 77th birthday in January, and it’s something she wears with pride.

As she spoke with Insider regarding how she feels about getting older, Dolly shared that she stands by the belief that "wisdom comes with age, and you can't stop the aging process, nor the numbers.”

She added, "Honestly — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — when I see young people today and I see what they're going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age.”

"The way I live, the way I work, the way I feel, I'm going to make every moment count," Dolly then added.

"I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I've done everything I could to make the most of everything.”

"As long as I stay healthy, the numbers shouldn't matter. I don't feel my age, I don't work my age, I don't think my age and, hopefully, I don't look my age," she noted.

Throughout her multi-media spanning career, she's earned a total of 53 Grammy nominations with 10 wins. She’s also starred in some truly iconic movies, including Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5, produced a Broadway hit, donated over 100 million books to children through her Imagination Library charity, and, if all that wasn’t enough, built her own theme park attraction, Dollywood.

Proving that her powerful message of making the moments count even as she gets older, Dolly is showing zero sign of slowing down.

Last year, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, putting on a blinder of a show where she shredded the guitar and belted out some hits.

And, on New Year’s Eve, her legendary see-through dress as she teamed up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a rousing performance of Jolene and Wrecking Ball proved that she could more than just keep up with the younger generations.

She’s also gearing up for the release of her very own rock inspired album, something the 9 to 5 singer has called “the best work of her career.”

“I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done,” Dolly shared when she sat down with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show. “I think so. Only because it’s different for me. I wanted it to be good.”

Rumored songs on the track list include Stairway to Heaven and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, while she’s reportedly roped in the likes of Cher and Paul McCartney to duet with.

Dolly really is making every moment count!