Dolly Parton wants this celeb to play her in a biopic - but they need to 'get bigger boobs'

The Queen of Country Music is all for a Dolly Parton biopic - and she has one particular actress in mind to play her.

Dolly, who recently turned 77, is pure sunshine, and spreads joy wherever she goes - so there's no denying her fans are yearning for a Dolly biopic, especially seeing as biopics seem to be all the rage right now. From Bohemian Rhapsody, to I Wanna Dance With Somebody, there are certainly no shortage of them, but a Dolly Parton one would truly be one for the ages.

One of the most challenging parts of biopics, however, is casting the perfect person to play your lead - in this case, Dolly Parton.

(Image credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

Dolly, however, did give her personal two-cents on who she thinks should play her if a biopic is ever to be made about her - and the answer isn't all the shocking. She suggests her rockstar goddaughter, Miley Cyrus - who recently revealed that she and Dolly often communicate over a fax machine rather than a phone because, well, Dolly's just old-fashioned that way.

"I think Miley would be great," Dolly told Insider (opens in new tab). "She's tall, but you can't really tell that in a movie."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dolly also said that Miley probably would have to change some of her... features... to be able to play her in a biopic.

"She'd have to put on some weight, and get some bigger boobs," Dolly said of Miley. We can totally picture it!

One of Dolly's most signature parts of her persona is, of course, her voice - both singing and speaking. Her voice is rather high pitched and bubbly, especially compared to Miley's raspier tone - but Dolly doesn't foresee that being a problem for Miley to overcome.

"Miley would have the voice," she said. "She'd have to raise it up a few octaves though." Luckily, Miley would have the perfect vocal coach - Dolly Parton herself!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dolly also hilariously revealed that, even though she loves her goddaughter, she does not love her cooking.

"Miley's trying to watch what she eats now — she's gone through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or being vegan or whatever," Dolly said. "But in the earlier days, or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol' food like meatloaf."

"Even if she cooked me something, I'm sure I'd have to doctor it up a little for myself," she added. "I would have to have some bacon grease."

As for who would play any other characters in the movie, like perhaps Dolly's husband Carl Thomas Dean, she didn't say - this is all, of course, hypothetical. However, if there's ever a need for someone to fill the role of "crazed Dolly fan," we're volunteering ourselves.