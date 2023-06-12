Demi Moore makes a serious style statement with poker-straight waist-length hair and cool maxi dress

Demi Moore's cool beige maxi dress was the perfect front-row look as the star attended a star-studded fashion show in Sweden.

In celebration of the designer, Max Mara, Demi Moore sat in the front row as she appeared at the Max Mara Resort 2024 show. The fashionable actor appeared alongside a number of celebrities including Mun Ka-Young, Lili Reinhart, and Lily Collins for the show and they each wore vastly different yet stylish looks for this fashionable event.

Demi Moore stepped out in a soft beige maxi dress that featured a high neck, long sleeves, and floor-length skirt. Although the star was completely covered, she still nailed looking chic and slinky as the soft fabric clung to her and showed off her figure.

Adding subtle glamour to the look the actor went for an effortlessly chic hairstyle as she wore her waist-length dark brown hair with a middle parting and in a poker-straight style. This style showed that Long hairstyles for women over 50 are very much still on trend and can look elegant and chic when paired with the right ensemble.

Her dark hair was a perfect contrast with the light fabric of her dress and complemented her dark eye makeup look. A smokey eye look continues to be one of the best makeup trends of 2023 and it is an easy look to replicate for anyone who wants to vamp up their regular routine.

Since turning 60, Demi Moore has spoken about feeling ‘liberated.’ The actor told People magazine, "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating."

She also added that her perspective on aging has changed as she spoke about her memories of her grandmother at the same age. "When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever," she said.