Why Claudia Winkleman thinks imposter syndrome has been 'super healthy' for her career

Claudia Winkleman has been candid on the importance of imposter syndrome when it comes to keep her at the top of her career game, and why she's grateful for everything she has in her 50s.

We love Claudia Winkleman, and the down-to-earth way she can talk about herself (she hilariously refers to her fake tan as 'orange,' yet carries off the look amazingly,) and the frank honesty she shows unflinchingly when talking about any aspect of her life. We also can't talk about the enigmatic presenter without mentioning her famous fringe and innate sense of style - is it possible to look at a Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfit and not instantly scour the internet for one of your very own?

Essentially, Claudia is the sort of the person radiating 'fun friend' vibes, and someone we'd love to sit down with and have the chat of a lifetime. In one of her recent candid moments, the Strictly presenter revealed she's under no illusion that a long career isn't guaranteed, acknowledging her already lengthy one could come to an end at any moment (although we hope that never happens.) However, she believes the continuous imposter syndrome this ever-present concern gives her, is good for her job prospects.

"I don’t want my career to end tomorrow – more than anything, I love the adrenaline," the star said in conversation with Psychologies back in 2023.

Claudia continued, "But if it does, I think I’ve had a ridiculously long run. I can’t bear the arrogance of assuming that it’s just going to continue – I love a bit of imposter syndrome. I think it’s super healthy."

It's also a quality she wants her children to have, getting frank once again when discussing those she believes could do with a dose of imposter syndrome instead of being 'entitled.' Claudia says, "I’ve met people who don’t have it – they’re awful. I think it’s okay to think, 'How have I got here?,' 'When are they going to find out?,' and 'I’m really not that good!' And I want to instil that in my kids, too. Entitlement is not fine."

Since arriving in her 50s, Claudia describes feeling grateful for everything she has, and finding what she calls her "career groove," despite the concern it might crumble down around her at any point. Reporting that at the age of 52 she must be "up the kazoo regarding hormones," the star has also embraced self-care as a priority, particularly when it comes to sleep.

Having realised the power of sleep to such a great extent, she now naps at least once or twice a day. Speaking about this, Claudia says, "On the days I can’t nap, my husband will tell you there’s a marked difference. I don’t know whether you’ve met a human sloth before…"

Surprisingly when it comes to wellness, exercise is truly off the table, and you'll never catch the presenter with a personal trainer or hitting the shops for a sports bra. "I just don’t think it’s for me," she says of exercise, adding, "Lots of my friends do it, and once they’ve found their activity, they love it. But I’ve just never had that experience."

Expanding on this point even more, she describes how she believes she stays in shape, explaining, "I’m allergic to sweating and movement – and Lycra, I think! But I am on the Tube all the time, so I do march around. And I like going for a walk with my family. If my family’s there, I’ll do anything; if I can walk with a little hand in my hand then I’m off. But the idea that I’m going to put on a sports bra and go to a room to sweat? It’s a no!"