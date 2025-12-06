'The silence can be deafening' - Joanna Lumley fronts new appeal to tackle growing loneliness crisis among older people this Christmas

Age UK says over one million older people will be eating dinner alone this Christmas – here's how you can help

Lonely elderly lady at Christmas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News

Joanna Lumley, Judi Dench and a number of other celebrities are joining forces this year to support Age UK's urgent call to end elderly loneliness, which has reached crisis levels.

As the charity reveals stark statistics, including the heartbreaking reality of a million older people eating dinner alone on Christmas Day, it also shared details of its Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight campaign, which shines a light on the issue, and calls for the public's support.

While for many, Christmas conjures images of joy and friends and families coming together, research from Age UK has found that one in two (6.3 million) say they don’t feel the joy they once felt at Christmas time.

Dame Judi Dench is also an Age UK ambassador. "Christmas is meant to be a time of light, warmth and being together," she says. "Yet for so many older people, it can be a time of silence - days without conversation or company.

"That’s why I’m proud to support Age UK this Christmas. With your help, they can bring a meaningful connection to older people. They work locally and nationally to give comfort and support where it’s needed most."

Age UK is dedicated to creating meaningful connections and providing expert support to older people through their national and local services - these are especially helpful during the festive season as well as all year round.

This includes Age UK’s national Telephone Friendship Service, which matches older people with a volunteer who they share similar interests with so they can get to know each other through weekly calls.

The charity reports that during Christmas week last year (24th – 31st December), Age UK volunteers made over 70,000 minutes’ worth of calls to their telephone friends.

To donate to Age UK’s A Crisis in Plain Sight campaign, please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/appeal.

Anyone who needs support, who is worried about an older relative or friend or wants to find out more about Age UK’s friendship services, can get in touch by calling the Age UK Advice free of charge, on 0800 169 6565 (8am-7pm).

Any older person looking for a cheerful chat day or night can call Age UK’s Silver Line Helpline, on 0800 4 70 80 90.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

