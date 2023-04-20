Celine Dion set to make musical comeback after recent health struggles

After facing significant and unforeseen health struggles over the past few months, Celine Dion is finally set to make a much-anticipated return to music.

The 55-year-old singer was forced to cancel several tour dates in 2022 after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune movement disorder. But after taking time off to focus on her recovery, she has announced the upcoming release of her new single Love Again which will feature on the soundtrack of the upcoming film of the same name in which she will also star.

Back with full force, Celine will make her movie debut starring alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, who found fame in the popular book-to-TV adaptation Outlander. Both the single and the film Love Again will debut on May 12.

Reflecting on the experience of filming for the big screen for the first time, Celine said, "I had a lot of fun doing this movie... I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CDA Productions, Inc)

Making up for the lost time, since she was snubbed from the Rolling Stone Top 200 Singers list published earlier this year, Celine will be releasing a new album, which is set for release on May 12, 2023, sharing the first new music from the icon since her 2019 album Courage.

The album will reportedly feature five new songs mixed in with some of Celine's most iconic hit songs such as All By Myself and the classic It's All Coming Back To Me Now.

Celine's dedicated fan base, while appreciative that she needed time to rest and recuperate, has been anticipating Celine's comeback eagerly and wasted no time in praising the singer when she shared the news of her upcoming single on Instagram.

One Instagram user wrote, “Celine we adore every second of that track! It is so beautiful! We love you," while another praised the singer, saying, “Celine you blow us away with this beautiful song.”

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

While she has now returned to public life, Celine previously opened up about the troubles she faced following her shock diagnosis last December. In a heartbreaking video, as she announced the cancellation of the rest of her 2022 tour, the singer revealed that the rare disorder had been debilitating and made performing impossible for her.

She shared that the condition was affecting her day-to-day life and making it difficult for her to walk let alone sing as she used to. But now with the support of her children as well as a dedicated team of doctors, she has been recovering and regaining her strength.

In an Instagram video, Celine's sister Claudette described how proud she was of her sister for handling the diagnosis and its impact on her career so well. She said, "She has done it [canceling shows] with composure. I know she was holding herself back. It wasn’t done in a moment of crisis, with tears, in distress. She simply explained what it was."

"Rather than crying about her fate, I’m trying to send her positive vibes and to make sure that one day, she’ll be able to get back on stage."