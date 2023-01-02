Rolling Stone names the top 200 singers – but Celine Dion fans are all saying the same thing
Celine Dion was left off Rolling Stone’s list of top singers, and fans are *not* happy about it
2023 is in its infancy and we already have our first major scandal of the year – Celine Dion’s snub from Rolling Stone magazine.
The iconic singer, known for epic power ballads like It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, Think Twice and Because You Loved Me, is regarded as one of the best voices in the world and her recent health update explaining why she rescheduled so many concert dates had fans the world over heartbroken.
Celine, who is Canada’s best-selling recording artist of all time and the best-selling French-language artist of all time, not only failed to make it in the top 10 alongside artists usually considered her contemporaries (such as Mariah Carey), but she also didn’t place in the top 200... at all.
The famous music magazine published its list of the “Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” and the scale of the blowback they’ve received for snubbing Celine could be described as Titanic…
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was one of the first to speak out on the shocking snub, tweeting “They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!
Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?!
Damn @RollingStone.”
Another twitter user wrote, “Celine Dion is a top 3 vocalist of all time. Rolling Stone needs to immediately exit the business of music journalism.”
A popular account shared a clip of Celine Dion in the recording studio – clearly to give weight to his comments – writing, “Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was.” (Taylor Swift ranked as the 102nd greatest singer of all time.)
Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was. pic.twitter.com/pLX5cRmRYBJanuary 1, 2023
As well as neglecting to include Celine, some decisions from Rolling Stone have equally caused fans online to question the logic.
Barbra Streisand, for example, ranks in position 147, with many arguing she deserves a much higher spot.
So, who did make the list?
Some notable placements include Adele at number 22, Dolly Parton at 27, Kelly Clarkson at 194 and the legendary Ella Fitzgerald at 45.
The newer generation of artists to make the list include Billie Eilish (198) and Lana del Rey (175).
At the very top of the list was the late, great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. Coming in a close second is Whitney Houston and third place is the legendary Sam Cooke, who blended gospel, R&B and pop like never before.
Fourth place belongs to jazz and blues icon Billie Holiday and fifth place – the highest ranking singer who is still alive – is Mariah Carey.
The top 10 in full
- Aretha Franklin
- Whitney Houston
- Sam Cooke
- Billie Holiday
- Mariah Carey
- Ray Charles
- Stevie Wonder
- Beyonce
- Otis Redding
- Al Green
