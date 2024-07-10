We're still thinking about Beverley Knight's gorgeously bright coral jumpsuit at Wimbledon

Beverley Knight's bold coral jumpsuit that she wore for a day at Wimbledon is a look that we can’t get enough of.

As the British weather is notoriously changeable, the Beverley decided to forgo the traditional summer dress this year, instead opting for a summer capsule wardrobe essential in the form of a jumpsuit.

While knowing what to wear to Wimbledon can be tricky, sticking to elegant and ever-stylish pieces means you can't go wrong - and a good dose of vibrant colour is never a bad idea, either. That's why Beverley's coral shirt style jumpsuit paired with a crisp white Chanel handbag really impressed us.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Wearable Summer Jumpsuits

H&M Open-Back Jumpsuit £44.99 at H&M If you are looking for a jumpsuit in a similar bold coral shade, this H&M find is perfect. With an open back and its bright red hue, this will be a staple piece for summer. Mango Denim Zipper Jumpsuit £35.99 at Mango With autumn fast approaching, we are already looking for transitional items. Step forward this Mango jumpsuit, which is made from a chic black denim. Ideal for chillier summer days and for wearing all the way into the year. Phase Eight Linen Rich Frill Detail Sleeveless Jumpsuit £99 at M&S Wedding season is in full swing and this bright blue jumpsuit makes a great alternative to a dress. With its fluttery sleeves and nipped in waist, it offers both style and comfort.

Shop White Trainers For Summer

Veja Women's V-12 Leather Trainers £120 at Selfridges A favourite of Kate Middleton's, these classic Veja trainers are some of the best on the market and it's not hard to see why. With their minimal design, durable sole and sleek details, we absolutely love this pair. Reebok Womens Club C 85 Trainers £90 at Very If you are looking for a more nostalgic design in a pair of trainers, Reebok should be your go-to shoe. Featuring chunky sole and classic woven logo, these are classic for a reason. Lacoste Carnaby Pro BL Tonal Leather Trainers £57 at Lacoste As it is Wimbledon this week, we had to feature a pair of Lacoste trainers. A staple of the tennis championship, we love the retro feel of the Carnaby trainer and its minimal design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted alongside Mel C at the tennis championships, Beverley confirmed that the gorgeously wearable jumpsuit was a high street star find from Mango - although it's now sold out. The piece features a waist belt with a bold buckle in the same coral shade which makes for a subtle way of adding shape and achieving a cinched silhouette.

And while a high street find was the order of the day for Beverley, her handbag of choice offered a serious dose of luxury. Chanel handbags are some of the most timeless designer bags worth investing in and we just adore the quilted white top handle piece she chose, which also boasted a gold chain shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Beverley kept things a little more casual on her feet, though, adding a pair of her best white trainers from Cavalli as she embraced comfort with her shoe choice.

If you still are unconvinced, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, explains why you need to add a jumpsuit to your summer style rotation.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caroline explains, "If you haven't tried a jumpsuit yet it's going to change your life. A whole outfit in one? Yes please. If you're going to embrace the all-in-one life this summer, head-turning hues are the way forward.

"Beverley's neon onesie ensured she stood out from the crowd of tennis fans at Wimbledon, and it needed only minimal accessories to look ace."