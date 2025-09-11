Who is Anna Haugh? Everything to know about the new MasterChef host

MasterChef has had a turbulent year, after the sacking of Gregg Wallace and John Torode, and question marks surrounding whether series 21 would air following the controversy surrounding the pair.

The decision was made to go ahead and show the latest series, which can currently be watched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. However, mounting speculation has surrounded who would take over from John and Gregg, and now we have our answers.

Grace Dent and Anna Haugh have been confirmed as the new hosts of the long-running cookery show. While food critic Grace is familiar to enthusiasts of the series after making guest appearances over the years, less is known about Anna.

Here's everything you need to know about Anna Haugh, who is set to make an excellent addition to the new MasterChef team.

Who is Anna Haugh?

Anna Haugh is a 44-year-old Dublin-born chef who now resides in London. Growing up in Tallaght, Anna trained at the TU Dublin School of Culinary Arts and Food Technology, starting what would go on to be a very successful career in her native Dublin.

Anna moved to London and worked alongside the likes of Philip Howard and Gordon Ramsay before opening her own restaurant in 2019. Her own eatery, Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, is named after fellow Irish chef Myrtle Allen.

A legend in Irish cookery circles, Myrtle Allen once held a Michelin star and was head chef and co-founder of Ballymaloe House. She passed away in June 2018, with the restaurant named in her honour opening the following year.

Just down the road from Myrtle, Anna recently opened a wine bar named The Wee Sister Wine Bar. The bar serves snacks designed by Anna, championing "Irish produce and wines made by Irish people around the world."

No stranger to appearing on TV, Anna previously made guest appearances on Hell's Kitchen and Ready Steady Cook, and is a regular on Saturday Kitchen and Morning Live.

Ardent MasterChef fans will even have seen Anna on the show before, when she stood in for Monica Galetti as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals, for series 15. Monica briefly stepped away from the show to support her 15-year-old nephew in New Zealand, who'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Anna's stint on MasterChef: The Professionals was a big hit, and she captured the hearts of viewers with her honest and fair, but gentle critique of the contestant's food.

Anna's partner is Richard Elwell, co-owner of Myrtle and father to their son, Oisín, born in August 2021. Anna regularly shares pictures of Richard and her son to her Instagram account.

Anna has spoken about the challenges of being a working mother. In conversation with The Irish Times, she said, "It’s about pushing the guilt aside, the labels that are pressed invisibly on to women’s heads. There are too many unfair expectations on women."

"I’d rather not list them, as I believe that only reinforces our sense of them. I’ve watched many great women and men raise their children around me. One thing I learned is that a happy parent is a good parent."

In a statement about her new role on MasterChef, Anna said, "I'm delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I've admired for years."

"MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry. I can't wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition."