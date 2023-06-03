All the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in June
Classics such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and World War Z will be leaving Netflix this month.
What's leaving Netflix in June 2023? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, World War Z, and more TV favorites are being axed by the streaming service.
If you’ve already watched Netflix's Queen Charlotte and Firefly Lane, then you might be looking for a new film or TV show to binge this summer.
Unfortunately, some fan favorites are being removed from the streaming platform over the next few weeks as their licensing has run out.
In fact, we’ll have to say goodbye to one of the best rom coms from the 00s, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days which stars Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.
The film - which could be set to get a sequel - tells the story of advertising executive Benjamin Barry who makes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him.
Meanwhile women's magazine writer Andie Anderson plans to write an article about how she led her boyfriend to dump her.
Other films being removed from Netflix include Jerry Maguire, as well as the Brad Pitt zombie flick World War Z.
Thriller The Taking of Pelham 123 and the animated adventure Puss in Boots are also leaving at the end of the month.
What films and TV shows are leaving Netflix in June?
June 1:
- Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
- The DUFF
June 8:
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13:
- Marlon: Seasons 1-2
- The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14:
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15:
- The Darkness
June 19:
- Philomena
June 20:
- The Mist
June 21:
- Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 29:
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30:
- Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Jerry Maguire
- LOL
- Puss in Boots
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- The Stepfather
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- World War Z
This comes after it was revealed Netflix has clamped down on sharing passwords outside of households.
In a blog post from the streaming service, bosses explained password sharing is still possible, but it will come at a price.
A sample email posted to their site states, "Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States.
"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”
Users will have to pay an extra $7.99 per month per person for everyone that wants to be added to an account.
You can only add these extra members if you have Netflix's standard or premium plans ($15.99 and $19.99, respectively), and you can only have one extra member on standard and two extra on premium.
