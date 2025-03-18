All the times celebrities wowed at the tennis, from Kate Middleton's mint green suit to Michelle Obama's smart-casual denim

There is no shortage of amazing courtside looks from some of our favourite A-listers, who are regularly snapped at tennis tournaments across the world, from Wimbledon to the US Open.

While some tournaments require a smarter outfit than others, there is usually plenty of scope to experiment with tailored silhouettes as well as print options and statement accessories. Indeed, Kate Middleton's mint green blazer look and Michelle Obama's denim midi dress ensemble are just two of the many courtside get-ups that truly stand the test of time.

So, if you've got tickets sorted and are stuck for what to wear, then let us take you through some of the best outfits worn by the A-list in the stands over the years. We're sure that one of these looks will be a match for you...

32 times celebrities wowed courtside at the tennis

Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has solidified her place in history as one of Wimbledon's most stylish attendees. The princess appeared at the London tournament in a striking mint green blazer jacket paired with a long white pleated skirt and classic white heels.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham attends the mens singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on centre court during day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at Wimbledon on July 6, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham looked smart while attending Wimbledon in London in 2014. The star wore a navy-based multicoloured sleeveless knee-length dress, with a v-neckline, and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks on the red carpet during the 2025 AO Inspirational Series on January 23, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Tyra Banks at the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2025. The TV favourite stepped out in a bright yellow double-breasted blazer jacket, which she paired with a black top and wide-legged black trousers.

Melanie Chisholm

Melanie Chisholm with Pimm's, an Official Partner of Wimbledon, at the iconic "Pimm's on the Hill" on July 3, 2024 in Wimbledon, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie Chisholm—better known as Mel C—exuded effortless cool at Wimbledon in London in 2024. The former pop star opted for a relaxed cream trouser suit, paired with a brown top and white trainers.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Day 10 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trip to the tennis needn't require a floral dress - as Billie Piper proved at Wimbledon in London in 2021. The actress looked chic in tailored cream shorts teamed up with a double-breasted blazer, as well as a white woven handbag and strappy heels.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike attends the evian Live Young suite during Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a floral print for taking in the courtside action, as Rosamund Pike demonstrated at Wimbledon in London in 2017. The actress stunned in a long-sleeved lilac midi dress, accessorised with colourful footwear bearing a criss-cross design.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba poses in the evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba took a modern approach to classic tailoring when she paid a visit to Wimbledon in 2023. The actress wore a double-breasted beige waistcoat with a pair of matching wide-legged trousers—as well as large hooped earrings—to the iconic London sporting event.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama attends Opening Night celebrating '50 years of equal pay' during Day One of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best courtside looks tend to be smart-casual - a feat that Michelle Obama mastered with aplomb at the US Open in New York in 2023. The former First Lady wore an A-line denim midi dress with a black elbow-length cardigan and platform espadrille sandals.

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton attends day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton channelled summer vibes at Wimbledon in London in 2018. The Princess of Wales's younger sister stepped out in a white short-sleeved midi dress, which she accessorised with brown sunglasses and added a pop of colour via pastel blue espadrille sandals.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren poses in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite during day 13 of Wimbledon 2024 on July 13, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps echoing Wimbledon's famous grass courts, Helen Mirren wowed in green at the London tournament in 2024. The actress wore a long-sleeved midi dress with a cream cardigan and a pair of silver slip-on brogues.

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets junior players Whitney Osuigwe of the United States and Caty McNally of the United States during a visit to the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle opted for nautical chic at Wimbledon in London in 2018. The future Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a white and blue-striped shirt tucked into a pair of wide-legged cream trousers, which she accessorised with a monochrome fedora hat.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger attends the Wimbledon Championships 2024, held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 8, on July 08, 2024 in Wimbledon, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a timeless Wimbledon ensemble, Nicole Scherzinger wore a strapless mid-length white dress at the London sporting event in 2024. The singer kept the rest of her look simple, with a black handbag and matching peep-toe heels as well as dainty gold jewellery.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Knightley exuded classic English style at Wimbledon in London in 2024. The actress stepped out in a white midi dress with black bow detailing, accessorising with a straw fedora hat and a cream quilted handbag.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 09, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing wrong with taking inspiration from the players' kit even if you're only spectating. Charlize Theron channelled her inner tennis champion at the US Open in New York in 2023 with a white T-Shirt featuring navy detailing, paired with a beige pleated mini skirt and cream sandals.

Danni Minogue

Danni Minogue attends the "Set in Style" dinner during day one at the 2025 Australian Open on January 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danni Minogue turned to trusty florals at the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2025. The star paired her striking multicoloured midi dress with a plum purple handbag and matching peep-toe heels.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A day at the tennis is a great opportunity to make a statement, and Gemma Chan certainly achieved that at Wimbledon in 2022. The actress wore a green and black chequered form-fitting dress to the London tournament, paired with a monogrammed brown handbag and white heels.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 05, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour stuck to her usual bob and large black sunglasses look at the US Open in New York in 2023. However, the Vogue editor added a summery edge in the form of a green printed midi dress, cinched-in with a belt and accessorised with a pair of crocodile-effect boots.

Emma Thynn

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Wimbledon 2024, Emma Thynn looked pretty in a turquoise blue midi dress with floral detailing. The Marchioness of Bath teamed her frock with a white shoulder bag and heels for the London sporting event.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 09, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling seemed to have taken inspiration from the French Riviera for her ensemble at the US Open in New York in 2023. The star paired a blue and white striped shirt with a pair of white tailored trousers and brown platform heels.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Natalie Portman as she attended the French Open in Paris in 2023. The actress wore a printed lilac dress —featuring puff sleeves and an A-line skirt—with a wide-brimmed straw hat, black sunglasses and heeled espadrille sandals.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorraine Kelly looked pretty in blue florals at Wimbledon in 2024. The TV star accessorised her midi dress with a brown shoulder bag and a pair of brown heeled sandals.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastels are a chic shade for spectating in, as Poppy Delevingne proved at Wimbledon in London in 2022. The model wowed in a lemon yellow relaxed suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer jacket and wide-legged trousers, which she paired with tan brown accessories.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall kept her look classic at Wimbledon in 2023. The daughter of Princess Anne attended the London tournament in a black and white striped shirt midi dress, which she paired with a white fedora hat and tan brown heeled sandals.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside florals, stripes are another classic Wimbledon print. Sienna Miller looked effortlessly chic in a relaxed blue trouser suit with thin white stripes at the London sporting event in 2023, which the actress accessorised with black sunglasses and a navy woven handbag.

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery attends the Jaguar suite during The Championships at Wimbledon on July 3, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Dockery looked elegant in a cream waistcoat and matching wide-legged trousers at Wimbledon in London in 2022. The actress paired her tailored ensemble with subtle gold jewellery as well as a tan and beige handbag.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys attends Day 7 of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 01, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim can make the foundation of a great courtside look, as Alicia Keys demonstrated when she attended the US Open in New York in 2024. The singer wore her blue floral patterned jeans with a loose white shirt and a pair of tan brown heels.

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Myleene Klass was the epitome of chic at Wimbledon in London in 2023. The star wore a blue and white short-sleeved printed dress, which she accessorised with a large white handbag and matching mule heels.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes it can get chilly by the court, and Adwoa Aboah showed off the perfect way to stay warm at Wimbledon in London in 2019. The model layered a lemon yellow three-quarter-length coat over a white top and trousers, which she accessorised with a studded tan belt and black ballet flats.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie looked stylish in polka dots at Wimbledon in London in 2024. The then-pregnant actress wore her asymmetric monochrome-hued dress with black sunglasses and black mule-style heels.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in Wimbledon, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Preppy chic was the order of the day for Alexa Chung at Wimbledon in 2023. The star paired a beige short-sleeved shirt with blue jeans at the London sporting event, which she finished off with black peep-toe heels, a yellow handbag and a bright purple jumper tied around her neck.

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 on July 03, 2024 in Wimbledon, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall was pretty in pink at Wimbledon in London in 2024. The actress turned heads in a pastel-hued trouser suit, which she wore with a patterned blue blouse, a pink handbag and metallic slip-on heels.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore with Champagne Lanson at The Championships at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Laura Whitmore at Wimbledon in London in 2023. The TV star looked chic in a white shirt-style mini dress, featuring yellow and blue floral print, which she paired with a yellow statement handbag and espadrille-style wedge heels.

