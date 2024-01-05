Aldi set to launch £3.99 rival to Victoria Beckham's go-to nourishing moisturiser she calls her 'body secret'

Aldi is set to launch a £3.99 moisturiser that is set to rival the celebrity-loved brand Weleda and their signature 'Skin Food' product that retails at £14.99.

Of all the best celebrity tricks and tips for glowing skin, one of our favourite tips comes from Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice herself, who has revealed that she loves a relatively inexpensive moisturiser. Victoria revealed years ago that she's a huge fan of Weleda Skin Food, and claims that it's her 'body secret.

"My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery," Victoria told Into The Gloss."When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil - the same you use to cook with - and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the colour. And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these…I wish they had bigger ones."

Well, Victoria's wishes may have been granted as Aldi has just launched an incredible rival for this product which is far less expensive than the Weleda product. This means she can spend the same amount but get almost four times more moisturiser from the Aldi brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aldi revealed that a new skincare range will be available in stores from January 25th and will feature the new Lacura Rich Moisturising Cream, a direct competitor product of the Weleda Skin Food.

Aldi said, "With prices starting from just £3.99, the latest collection boasts formulations designed to shield and nourish skin throughout the colder months – much like specialist brand, Weleda, which has gained a celebrity following from the likes of Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber."

Julia Roberts has also previously sung the Skin Food moisturiser’s praises, telling InStyle Magazine, "I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet. Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist."

Weleda Skin Food 75ml Visit Site RRP: Was £14.99 Now £11.96 |Look Fantastic. A tube of this much-loved iconic skin saviour sells every 11 seconds globally. Feed your skin, with Weleda Skin Food. Lacura’s Moisturising Cream 75ml Visit Site RRP: £3.99 | Aldi. This is Aldi's moisturiser from Lacura that's set to be released on January 25th 2024.

The Lacura Moisturising Cream is a multi-purpose cream that can be applied to all areas of the body. The rich cream is formulated with organic sunflower oil, calendula, pansy and chamomile extract, which helps skin to feel stronger and protected.

Aldi is also launching a light version of this moisturising cream also priced at £3.99, which is similar to Weleda's Light Skin Food, which typically retails at £14.99 for a 75ml bottle.