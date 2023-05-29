A Spice Girls reunion appears to be happening, as Mel B confirms ‘all 5 girls’ are involved in mystery project

All five Spice Girls haven’t been together in over 10 years, last performing as the original line-up who conquered the world at the 2012 London Olympics.

Four of the girls – Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby (aka Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) and Emma Bunton – reunited for a tour of the UK in 2019.

Notably absent was Posh Spice – aka Victoria Beckham. She declined as she had switched her focus to her fashion and beauty lines.

But fans of girl power, it’s perhaps time to start getting excited again. Friendship never ends, after all, because all five Spice Girls are reportedly working together on an exciting new project.

The news comes directly from a reliable source with rare inside knowledge – Mel B.

Leopard-loving Scary Spice told British tabloid The Sun, “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.”

“What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

When pushed on how the Spice Girls persuaded Posh to come back into the fold, Mel said it wasn't about convincing her as they have “kind of always been in contact. It's not like none of us are speaking together.”

And, despite being one the biggest bands the world has ever known, their means of communication for this huge project is surprisingly lowkey and relatable.

She explained, “We've all got a group WhatsApp, but it's just about timing. She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she's got a bunch of kids so it's just about finding the right time and we've managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

While this will no doubt lead to rife speculation as to what the big reunion project might be, Baby Spice Emma Bunton recently came out to dispel any rumors that the iconic fivesome have been approached to headline Glastonbury.

Speaking on Keith Lemon's podcast Back Then When, Emma addressed the persistent rumors around the Spice Girls returning for a one-off appearance at the legendary Glastonbury music festival.

Her response was positive, but didn’t indicate it was a real possibility anytime soon, saying, “I hope so! Can I be real? No one's asked us! I read it as well this week saying, ‘Oh, we've asked them. We're quite far down..’ All of us have been on the phone like… no one's asked us!”

Emma went on to say “doesn't know” where the rumor came from but she does hope it’s true – and if it does come true, she’s confident Victoria will be rejoining the line-up for some girl power and little black Gucci dress action.

She said on the podcast, “I think it would be fab. And I have spoken to Victoria about it too. And I think she'd be up for Glasto.”