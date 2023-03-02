27 empowering biographies by inspirational women you need to read

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

From memoirs written by iconic actors to manifestos by change-making activists, there is a wide range of books about female empowerment that showcase inspiring women and their incredible lives.

The stories of how these incredible women have changed – and continue to change – the world we live in serve as a timely reminder of the importance of drive, determination and passion. These thought-provoking and important reads belong on any best books list because they allow readers to learn more about the lives of some inspirational women, from Malala Yousafzai to Tarana Burke and Gloria Steinem.

Our list covers influential books of the past alongside more modern offerings, full of inspirational quotes by strong women, important lessons and courage.

Best biographies and empowering books written by women to read in 2023