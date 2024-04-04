We can't stop thinking about Gillian Anderson's sultry strapless deep green dress and it shows you can make jewel tones work for spring.

It might be a far cry from the pistachio green hue that’s one of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024, but Gillian Anderson’s deep green dress at Netflix’s Scoop world premiere has given us some serious spring inspiration. Designed by Emilia Wickstead, whose clothing the Princess of Wales herself is a big fan of, Gillian’s gown was strapless and wowed as she walked the red carpet on 27th March in London.

All these days later we still can’t stop thinking about the stunning simplicity of this outfit as the dress was pure minimalism with a colour that did all the talking. It featured a corset-style neckline and fell to just above her ankles, with a bodycon design that was very flattering and accentuated her figure.

The bodice was fitted before flaring out ever so slightly into a pencil skirt shape and the precise shade of Gillian’s deep green dress was fabulous. A gorgeous forest green with hints of teal, this jewel-toned hue might be more frequently seen during the colder months but the Scoop star made it look so wonderful in early spring too.

It’s certainly won the approval of Amelia Yeomans, Digital Senior Fashion Writer of Woman&Home, who believes you don’t always have to stick to certain colours for specific seasons.

“This look just goes to show that 'seasonal' colours should be ignored if you have some shades that you know suit you best,” Amelia said. “By opting for a darker hue that complements her skin tone, Gillian looks absolutely radiant. This colour also looks beautiful against her blonde hair, which pulls the whole ensemble together.”

The colour of Gillian’s deep green dress was enhanced by the texture of the material which was almost fluffy. This more wintry texture was a lovely contrast with the strapless design, making it all the more bold and fun.

Gillian chose to highlight the neckline of her dress by wearing her golden hair loose and pushed back over her shoulder, keeping her décolletage bare. The actor accessorised her look with drop earrings and a ring as well as a pair of strappy silver Gianvito Rossi sandals. Aside from the strap over the toe, these were very minimal which worked perfectly with the statement dress.

The final outfit was very sophisticated and put-together and metallic accessories are a brilliant way to elevate an outfit whilst still being quite neutral and easy to pair with so many other shades. We can't help hoping Gillian Anderson will re-wear this Emilia Wickstead dress in years to come after giving it a special outing at the Scoop premiere. She plays journalist Emily Maitlis in the Netflix series, which dramatises Emily's infamous interview with Prince Andrew in 2019.