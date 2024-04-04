We can't stop thinking about Gillian Anderson's sultry strapless deep green dress
Gillian Anderson's green dress was a masterclass in wearing jewel tones in spring and we're eager to add this shade into our wardrobe
We can't stop thinking about Gillian Anderson's sultry strapless deep green dress and it shows you can make jewel tones work for spring.
It might be a far cry from the pistachio green hue that’s one of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024, but Gillian Anderson’s deep green dress at Netflix’s Scoop world premiere has given us some serious spring inspiration. Designed by Emilia Wickstead, whose clothing the Princess of Wales herself is a big fan of, Gillian’s gown was strapless and wowed as she walked the red carpet on 27th March in London.
All these days later we still can’t stop thinking about the stunning simplicity of this outfit as the dress was pure minimalism with a colour that did all the talking. It featured a corset-style neckline and fell to just above her ankles, with a bodycon design that was very flattering and accentuated her figure.
The bodice was fitted before flaring out ever so slightly into a pencil skirt shape and the precise shade of Gillian’s deep green dress was fabulous. A gorgeous forest green with hints of teal, this jewel-toned hue might be more frequently seen during the colder months but the Scoop star made it look so wonderful in early spring too.
Shop Deep Green Inspiration
RRP:
Was £109, Now £65 | This stunning blouse has a flattering v-neckline and long sleeves and is made from a soft viscose blend. Easy to pair with everything from your favourite denim pieces to a satin skirt, this is sure to become a staple in your spring wardrobe.
RRP:
Was £89, Now £71 | Layer over t-shirts, a smart white shirt or even a printed dress to mix-up your look with this versatile knitted vest. The crew neckline and ribbed finish are incredibly classic and timeless, making this even more perfect as an item to slot seamlessly into your collection.
RRP: £143.20 | Based on Ghost's Delphine dress and inspired by vintage designs, Grace has been reworked in a midi length. It features a beautiful button-through front, delicate angel sleeves and is cut on the bias with an empire line that helps to give it a very flattering fit.
RRP:
Was £219, Now £87 | Inspired by the iconic Radley Pockets bag, this London Pockets bag has the same iconic jeans pocket on the front. The grained leather is durable and the interior pockets are practical for keeping your essentials in.
RRP: £49 | These slim leg trousers have vents at the ankle which mean they're easy to wear over boots or with trainers and sandals. For a more formal look style them with a blazer and shirt or for a casual spring day a t-shirt and denim jacket would look lovely.
RRP:
Was £199, Now £119 | Give your outfit an instant polished edge with this stunning blazer jacket. It has a flattering fit and single-breasted design that makes it perfect for pairing with everything from trousers for days at the office to a dress for special occasions.
It’s certainly won the approval of Amelia Yeomans, Digital Senior Fashion Writer of Woman&Home, who believes you don’t always have to stick to certain colours for specific seasons.
“This look just goes to show that 'seasonal' colours should be ignored if you have some shades that you know suit you best,” Amelia said. “By opting for a darker hue that complements her skin tone, Gillian looks absolutely radiant. This colour also looks beautiful against her blonde hair, which pulls the whole ensemble together.”
The colour of Gillian’s deep green dress was enhanced by the texture of the material which was almost fluffy. This more wintry texture was a lovely contrast with the strapless design, making it all the more bold and fun.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Gillian chose to highlight the neckline of her dress by wearing her golden hair loose and pushed back over her shoulder, keeping her décolletage bare. The actor accessorised her look with drop earrings and a ring as well as a pair of strappy silver Gianvito Rossi sandals. Aside from the strap over the toe, these were very minimal which worked perfectly with the statement dress.
The final outfit was very sophisticated and put-together and metallic accessories are a brilliant way to elevate an outfit whilst still being quite neutral and easy to pair with so many other shades. We can't help hoping Gillian Anderson will re-wear this Emilia Wickstead dress in years to come after giving it a special outing at the Scoop premiere. She plays journalist Emily Maitlis in the Netflix series, which dramatises Emily's infamous interview with Prince Andrew in 2019.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Professional cleaners share 5 techniques they use to keep their homes tidy at all times
The house rules and daily habits the cleaning professionals swear by to maintain a tidy home at all times
By Millie Hurst Published
-
Kate Middleton and King Charles's 'strong relationship' has been 'cemented' by cancer diagnoses, expert claims
The Princess of Wales and King might reportedly find it 'comforting' to be able to 'confide' in each other at this challenging time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gillian Anderson's bargain beauty tool for reducing facial puffiness is even cheaper today
Gillian Anderson's beauty tool for anti-ageing and reducing puffiness in the face is currently on sale - and it's a bargain!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why does Gillian Anderson's accent change and what's her real accent? Her American and British blend explained
Gillian Anderson's accent has long been a source of confusion for fans who can't get their head around her changing voice
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Gillian Anderson shares adorable photo with David Duchovny as The X-Files fans go wild for Mulder and Scully reunion
The Crown star reunited with her old on-screen partner to introduce him to her beloved pooch Stella
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Gillian Anderson triumphs as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown - and we bet you'll barely recognise her
You won't believe it's not really her
By Rachel Hagan Published