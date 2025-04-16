Do you know what your stems are saying? These are the most popular flowers and what they symbolise

Have you ever wondered why we give a red rose to someone we love? Why might you give violets as an apology and lilies for a funeral? The art of saying more by saying less and letting the flowers do the talking is formally known as 'floriography'. Plenty of us do it based on passed-on tradition and cultural rules, but I think it's important that we understand the meaning behind our blooms.

After speaking with florists and horticulturists, delving into the history of blooms, and drawing on my own love of all things floral, I’ve gathered the most meaningful flowers you should know about (as well as some tips for how to make your cut flowers last longer). Whether you're choosing a bouquet for someone special or curating a thoughtful tablescape, understanding what each flower symbolises can help you say more with your stems.

I’ve arranged the list alphabetically so you can easily find what you’re looking for. You might even be surprised — some of the floral meanings we’ve long believed turn out to be more myth than fact.

The meaning behind the most popular flowers

Anemone

(Image credit: I love Photo and Apple via Getty Images)

Here goes one of the legends on anemones. This is my favourite and helps me to remember when and why they should be given. Anemona was said to be the name of a beautiful maid in the palace of the goddess Flora. It is believed that the god of wind fell in love with Anemona, and so Flora, a jealous goddess, turned Anemona into a flower.

The flower symbolises renewal, new beginnings and hope (I guess the hope part was only for Flora, that the god of wind would now have eyes for only her). Anemones are the perfect flowers for spring celebrations and wishing someone well for their new beginnings. These pair well with tulips, which are equally delicate in appearance.

Camellia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camellias are almost hypnotic in their symmetry. They look like the things that inspired the kaleidoscope or origami flowers. In Japan, they are a big part of tea ceremonies and, as such, represent hospitality and harmony between the host and the guest. They are a well-suited accomplice to elegant dinners or formal gatherings.

You may also recognise the flower as featuring prominently in endless designs by Coco Chanel. Coco was a big fan of camellias and even had them feature on the chandelier in her Paris apartment. Camellias are unscented, Coco loved this as they didn’t interfere with her signature fragrance, Chanel No. 5. You can pair them with hostas for a complimentary duo.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carnation

(Image credit: Images say more about me than words. via Getty Images)

Whilst stories about carnations date back to Greek literature 2,000 years ago, the Victorians were adept at using these flowers to send messages in ways that we still recognise today. Red carnations for love and gratitude, white for purity and good luck and pink for a mother's love and nurture. It makes sense then that red should feature at weddings, pink should feature on Mother’s Day and white for funerals and remembrance. But what about green carnations?

Well, more than anything, they are synonymous with Oscar Wilde. He told all of his followers on the opening night of one of his plays to wear them. When asked what they meant, he simply said, “Nothing whatever, but that is just what nobody will guess.” Perhaps there is more to it. Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist, says that "Carnations represent admiration and love, with different colours carrying their own meanings - pink for a mother’s love, red for deep affection. They pair beautifully with lisianthus, alstroemeria or roses for a full, romantic look."

Chrysanthemum

(Image credit: DEV IMAGES via Getty Images)

A flower name that is unlikely to appear on a mug (good luck to us all spelling this one). It would be fair to say that Japan has put in a lot of legwork to bring it to popularity. If you’ve ever seen, or have a Japanese passport, or happen to have seen the Imperial Throne of the Emperor of Japan, then you have seen their 16-petal Chrysanthemum flower.

It is used in the same way as a national coat of arms. The flower symbolises longevity, joy and optimism, so the ultimate companion to commemorative events or corporate celebrations. It also wouldn’t be out of place in a kitchen. I think pairing this with fountain grass is a nice idea to really let the chrysanthemum take centre stage.

Desert Rose

(Image credit: Albert Fertl via Getty Images)

I chose this one to try and give it more of a chance of appearing in your search results as the actual flower, as opposed to the song by Sting, which is seemingly much more popular. For now.

I do love the meaning of this one. Resilience, endurance, passion, balance and all in the face of adversity. How can something so colourful and beautiful appear in a place so monochromatic and harsh as a desert? I suggest that you pair this with some delicate lavender stems, both if you’re growing and also in a bouquet.

Daisy

(Image credit: Jackie Bale via Getty Images)

You probably remember spending your summer breaktimes in school, sitting in the field making daisy chains or playing the “he loves me, he loves me not” petal plucking game. I don’t think children nowadays would know where to start if you asked them to do either.

It makes complete sense that daisies mean innocence, purity and joyfulness. The perfect companion to a birthday party, casual celebrations or spring events. Both in the small kind and the large kind. I saw a photo of daisies paired with Russian sage, and it looked stunning.

Daffodil

(Image credit: Olivia Bell Photography via Getty Images)

Perhaps most famously appearing in William Wordsworth’s “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud”, the daffodil is used as a timeless symbol of renewal, new beginnings and hope. It features as the emblem of several groups and organisations representing these values.

As a member of a deeply proud Welsh family, they will always represent St David's Day and patriotism. In Welsh, daffodil is cenhinen Bedr (Peter’s leek). I'm pretty happy we went with daffodils over leeks. My favourite companion to daffodils is alliums.

Forget-me-not

(Image credit: Jasenka Arbanas via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the forget-me-not is a symbol of, well, not forgetting about someone and endless love. According to legend, they found their name and meaning because a knight picked them as a promise to the woman he loved to always remember her. I suppose I shouldn’t complain about the overly literal nature of the name, it’s much easier to pronounce than some of the Latin or Greek ones. I am just left without much opportunity to expand on a rather unimaginative legend. In my research, I saw a row of forget-me-nots mixed in with poppies, and the contrast was beautiful.

Foxglove

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do not be fooled by the beautiful appearance of the Foxglove. This flower is very poisonous and actually is a source of a compound used in heart medications. For all of you James Bond fans out there, you might remember foxgloves featuring in No Time To Die. Safin says, ‘they can literally make your heart… stop’.

They are associated with enchantment and mystery. If you ask me, these are best left outside growing in the garden where you can enjoy their beauty, but avoid the risk of brushing against them and rubbing your eyes, which would not be good news.

If you are very keen on displaying them indoors and have a safe environment to do so, then I suggest pairing foxgloves with foxgloves themselves, just vary the colours.

Freesia

(Image credit: Liubov Isaeva via Getty Images)

"Do I smell freesias? If I see freesias anywhere… I will be very disappointed." I can't help making another floral movie reference - Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. Whether this is also true for Anna Wintour, whom the movie is based on, I don’t know. The opinion certainly bucks the trend as freesias are widely used and loved in perfumes.

They have come to mean innocence, trust and new beginnings. This makes them the perfect choice for graduations and weddings, where they both feature prominently. Freesias look great with marigolds as they are similarly punchy in colour but distinct in style.

Gardenia

(Image credit: Santiago Urquijo via Getty Images)

Gardenias have featured twice at the Oscars in a full circle sort of way. Most importantly in 1939, when Hattie McDaniel was the first black woman to win an Oscar for her role in Gone with the Wind. In accordance with the Oscar’s rules at the time, she was forced to sit, segregated, at the back of the room. She wore a blue dress and white gardenias in her hair.

Fast forward to 2010 and Mo’Nique also wore both a blue dress, along with the white gardenias as a tribute to Hattie. So whilst most people will tell you a gardenia means love, purity and refinement, I think it stands for so much more. Decide for yourself the right time and place to display this bloom.

Gladiolus

(Image credit: Jacqueline Anders via Getty Images)

Now this is news to me. The gladiolus is actually the traditional flower for a 40th wedding anniversary. At the same time, it was worn by Roman gladiators around their necks for protection. A gladiator battle and 40 years of marriage probably take a similar toll on the body, so it adds up.

The gladiolus literally means ‘little sword’ in Latin, but symbolises strength, integrity and honour. You get a lot of colour on these, so you can pair them with a bouquet of red roses to continue the ruby theme, but make sure to add some greenery in too.

Hibiscus

(Image credit: Olena Malik via Getty Images)

If you haven’t heard the name hibiscus before, you have almost certainly seen the flower. Ever been to a Hawaiian-themed party, worn a Hawaiian shirt, or actually been to Hawaii? Well, now you’ll know what we’re talking about. This is the national flower of Hawaii and is used to make leis, or more commonly, nestled behind the ear.

They are synonymous with tropical hospitality and relaxation, but above all, represent transient beauty and therefore living in the moment. In tropical climates, they bloom all year round, but the flower only lasts a day or two before being replaced. I wouldn’t recommend a bouquet of these since it will be so short-lived.

Honeysuckle

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fernandez via Getty Images)

“Honeysuckle symbolises devoted affection and strong bonds. It pairs beautifully with garden roses and jasmine for a scent-rich, garden-inspired bouquet,” says Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist.

Some say that the devotion comes from the way that honeysuckle vines cling tightly as they grow, in the same way that a devoted lover is true to their partner. If that's not romantic enough, the sweet, nectar-like scent is as evocative of tenderness and romance as you can get with florals. It's also supposed to bring good fortune, so you're onto a winner with any honeysuckle bouquet.

Hydrangea

(Image credit: Steve Satushek via Getty Images)

If you ever wanted to get your kids interested in gardening, just tell them about hydrangeas. These seemingly magical flowers can actually change colour. Okay, it’s a magic trick that requires patience, say around one growing season, but they don’t need to know that straight off the bat. What causes the colour change? The ph of the soil they are growing in. So if you have pink hydrangeas, you have an alkaline soil. If you have blue, you have acid soil. Even something as simple as coffee grounds can increase acidity to trigger the change.

Hydrangeas represent gratitude and heartfelt emotion, so retirements and anniversaries are a great time to give them. They look great with alliums, in fact, my childhood home front garden was full of these two together, and people frequently stopped to take photos!

Iris

(Image credit: Clive Nichols via Getty Images)

There is ongoing debate as to whether the fleur de lis is actually a lily, as the name suggests, or, in fact, whether it is a species of wild iris. We’ll never know for sure, but it has been used as the official emblem of the Kings of France since the 12th century.

According to Maryam Ghani, ‘Irises symbolise wisdom, hope and faith’ and are ‘often used in more thoughtful or artistic bouquets. Combine them with peonies, roses or stock for a whimsical, romantic effect.’ Irises are well-suited to sympathy flower bouquets of any kind.

Jasmine

(Image credit: Catherine McQueen via Getty Images)

We’ve all come across jasmine tea. We’ve probably also all met someone called Jasmine. Well, its wide usage is justified, as the flower has a strong scent and a beautiful, delicate look.

The flowers symbolise purity and love and are commonly used at weddings and take centre stage in perfumes such as Gucci Flora or Dyptique Olene, to name a couple in a pool of hundreds. I would give the flower in the perfume form to make the most of its best feature. However, roses, especially white, blush, or soft pinks, make the perfect complement to jasmine's delicate shape and hue.

Lavender

(Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images)

The three things that spring to mind for me when I think of lavender are fields in Provence, those little pouches of lavender to scent your drawers and finally scented candles.

Provence has the perfect conditions for growing lavender with the fantastic climate, and generally, this region turns it into essential oils to be used in a wide variety of other applications.

The flower represents serenity, calm and purity. Lavender looks fantastic on its own in long hedges, so if you have the space, that is what I would suggest. Bonus fact: it is part of the mint family! Who knew? A little pot of lavender is a really nice present to bring to a dinner party, or just something thoughtful for a friend.

Lilac

(Image credit: Mariia Zotova via Getty Images)

Unlike the aforementioned foxgloves, the lilac flowers are edible (but not the leaves or stalks!). Add them into your baking for something special, or take your cocktail game to new heights and use them as a garnish.

Whilst lilacs have many meanings, generally they represent youth, love and innocence. Weddings, baby showers and little romantic gifts are the perfect opportunity to let lilacs shine. I'd recommend pairing their soft pastel hue and delicate romantic meaning with peonies for a dreamy, feminine bouquet.

Lily

(Image credit: Jasper White via Getty Images)

I’ll take any opportunity to seize a flower that I can tie to a movie somehow. Lily, of course, is Harry’s mother in Harry Potter. According to, Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Flowers 'lilies symbolise purity and renewal, and are often associated with sympathy or spiritual connection.’ Perhaps this is why J K Rowling chose the name, to cement the innocence of Lily and her unwavering devotion to her child.

Notably, in Christianity, the white lily symbolizes the Virgin Mary’s purity. Some could argue more parallels to Harry Potter here. Lilies are most commonly given at funerals and paired with orchids.

Lotus

(Image credit: Thorsten Thomsen _ 500px via Getty Images)

With the popularity of The White Lotus TV show, it would have been rude of me to not include the lotus flower in my list. The lotus often represents strength, resilience and rebirth. At night, the flower sinks under the murky water, only to resurface in the daytime as beautiful as ever.

I can’t help but notice this sentiment is oh so familiar with the guests of The White Lotus in the series. A group of people who all share murky pasts, but seem to be able to put on a display of flawlessness in the public eye. This isn’t a flower to display at home, but stunning if you have the right conditions to grow them yourself.

Marigold

(Image credit: Mangesh More _ 500px via Getty Images)

I had always thought that the Day of the Dead in Mexico was lots of skulls, parades and candles. I only learnt on writing this article that the marigold flower is hugely significant to this celebration. Marigolds are said to lead the souls of the dead from their burial place to their family homes. I like this take.

Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Flowers, offers a different perspective, saying, "Marigolds stand for warmth, creativity and passion. Their rich tones pair nicely with deep red dahlias or orange roses for an autumnal or boho-style bouquet."

Orchid

(Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

Orchids always seem to be served as standalone flowers, in a pot, as a really nice gift. They represent love, beauty and thoughtfulness so you can’t really go wrong bringing them with you as a kind gesture to thank someone for dinner or looking after your cat when you’ve been on holiday.

Some people like to describe specific friends as orchids (not me, by the way), because they symbolise someone who is sensitive, elegant, and deeply affected by their environment. I think it's a neat way of saying "I'm not high maintenance, but I am very particular about what I like."

Peony

(Image credit: Jasenka Arbanas via Getty Images)

Peonies are considered one of the most beautiful flowers in China. They represent wealth and prosperity and are even planted in the Chinese royal gardens - the former private imperial garden Jingshan Park. If it’s good enough for them… as we say.

The plants can live more than 100 years but flower for only about seven to ten days each spring. Consider pairing peonies with snapdragons to complement their soft tones but highlight their unique shapes. And if you love the idea of them, but want your peonies to last longer, there are lots of good alternatives. I currently have silk peonies from a beautiful silk florist's (called Flora Maginifica) that I stumbled on in Paris. I know. It's a tough life.

Poppy

(Image credit: Purbella / Imazins / ImaZinS / Getty Images)

Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist, says, "Poppies represent remembrance, peace and consolation - especially red ones. They work well with cornflowers and daisies for a natural, wildflower-style arrangement with emotional depth.’ In my own research, I discovered poppies have been associated with remembrance before WW1 or WW2, and actually were found in Tutankhamun’s tomb.

I also bought silk poppies from the same place that sells peonies in Paris (Flora Maginifica, if you wanted to know). They sit in a bright blue vase in my home and look stunning.

Ranunculus

(Image credit: Getty Images | Yuriy Komarov)

I missed the memo on florist cafes becoming a thing. But apparently they are, and the ranunculus flower features prominently in them in Paris. My mind jumped to Cafe de Flore, as featured in Emily in Paris, alas, this is not one of them.

The flower almost looks like layers and layers of fine pastry, so I can see its attraction. They symbolise charm and beauty, making them the perfect choice as a wedding flower, especially if you pair them with roses and peonies. You can't go wrong with the classics.

Rose

(Image credit: Tibor Bognar via Getty Images)

How could I not feature this on my list? I’m going to make a statement and say it is the most famous flower of them all. Ask anyone to name a flower under pressure and this is probably going to be the one of choice. So popular that around 250 million roses are given on Valentine's Day each year alone. Apparently, in America in 2023, 2.8 billion roses were cut and sold in the year.

Needless to say, they mean love, passion and beauty, and of course, should be given on any day that reflects that sentiment.

Snapdragon

(Image credit: nuwatphoto via Getty Images)

Quite how snapdragons have survived natural selection I don’t know. It’s really only bumblebees that can pollinate them. The insect has to be the right weight and strength to be able to get inside. Snapdragon flowers can be edible and actually, like other foods, are susceptible to ethylene gas so should be kept away from it to avoid premature wilting.

The flower means strength and grace and is best selected as your flower of choice scattered in wildflower-style bouquets with delphiniums and lisianthus.

Sunflower

(Image credit: Andreas Jones via Getty Images)

Sunflowers were a particular favourite with Vincent van Gogh and are the focus of a significant number of his most famous pieces. They're also a simple classic that you can give to someone if you want to brighten up their day. At woman&home, we all have little sunflower charms that Kerrie Hughes, the editor, gave us as a little sign that even when life gets tough, we have sunflowers.

Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Flowers, tells us that "Sunflowers represent loyalty, joy and positivity - they instantly brighten any room. Try pairing them with blue delphiniums or white snapdragons for a bold, uplifting contrast."

Sweet Pea

(Image credit: Jacky Parker Photography via Getty Images)

"Sweet peas symbolise delicate pleasure and gratitude - they add a soft, fragrant touch to any bouquet. Combine them with peonies, roses or stock for a whimsical, romantic effect," says Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist.

I love the wistful, beautiful look of sweet peas, especially because you could curate a bouquet of just these flowers alone, but in different hues. They're a lovely, sweet declaration that you care about someone, without being as full-on as a rose, for example. People particularly love them in vintage-style home bouquets.

Tulip

(Image credit: SEN LI/Getty Images)

My mum's favourite flower has always been tulips, which is convenient. M&S sells beautiful tulips in rainbow colours, as well as simple whites, reds, purples, yellows and pinks. They're a classic flower, and I'm yet to find anyone who doesn't love them, so they're a go-to for all bouquets.

“Tulips are all about elegance and simplicity, symbolising perfect love and cheerful thoughts. They work well in monochrome bunches or combined with daffodils and hyacinths for a fresh spring display”, says Alex Biggart, Brand Manager at 123 Flowers.

Violet

(Image credit: Raimund Linke via Getty Images)

Not to be confused with African violets, the common house plant or violas, a vibrant garnish in a salad. The violet has heart-shaped leaves and is said to be one of Shakespeare’s favourite flowers.

Originally, they represented faithfulness, but the power of such an influential writer has rebranded them to be also associated with sorrow and death. Violets pair well with daisies and are a suitable gift for many occasions. Like violas, they are also edible, but as with any flowers, make sure you are 100% sure that they are the right variety before tucking in.