18 best UK festivals and cultural events to book now - from Edinburgh Festival to Brighton Pride

Your heads-up on this season’s must-see shows and events. From muddy wellies at a music festival, the UK’s cultural calendar is bursting with unforgettable experiences this season.

Whether your idea of a great day out is dancing at BBC Radio 2 in the Park, soaking up the atmosphere of Brighton Pride, or losing yourself in the creativity of the Edinburgh Art and Fringe Festivals, there’s enough to keep you busy throughout the summer months.

Festivals

1) Camp Bestival

Designed by families for families, Camp Bestival combines the fun of a camping holiday with all you’d expect from a festival adventure. Whether you want to visit for the day and do activities – from yoga to roller discos – or pitch a tent for the weekend and party the night away to the likes of Tom Jones, Sugababes and Annie Mac, there is something for all ages; Dorset. 31 July to 3 August; campbestival.net

2) Big Feastival

Combining amazing food and live music, Blur’s Alex James has hit the jackpot with Big Feastival. You can go from partying to sets by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting for Girls and Rizzle Kicks to watching masterclasses from Emily English, Si King and Michelin-star chef Raymond Blanc. And with farmyard animals and a circus, it’s also perfect for kids. Whether you want to camp or enjoy a day out on an idyllic Cotswolds farm, this is one not to miss. And one thing’s for certain – you won’t go hungry. 22-24 August bigfeastival.com

3) Reading Festival

It's one of the biggest music festivals in the UK, held over the August Bank Holiday Weekend. With multiple stages, you'll find a line-up bursting with non-stop rock, indie, pop and hip hop. August 21 to 24. readingfestival.com

4) Henley Festival

The UK’s only black-tie festival, where proceeds go to support up-and-coming artists, is for those who want a good time with added elegance. It’s a non-camping event, so instead of worrying about pitching a tent in the mud, you can focus on eating delicious food, sipping champagne, and watching the likes of McFly, Diana Ross, Rick Astley and Jo Whiley on the magical Floating Stage. 9-13 July: henley-festival. co.uk

5) Glydebourne

For the perfect summer day out, don your best attire and head to the iconic Glyndebourne Festival, where captivating opera meets fine dining, traditional picnicking, art and 12 acres of stunning gardens. Operas this year include Glyndebourne’s first-ever production of Wagner’s Parsifal, with a cast of nearly 200. Until 24 August; for details, visit glyndebourne.com

6) Brighton Pride

The UK’s biggest Pride festival features a spectacular parade, dancing in the streets and a fabulous range of live music, all celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Its Pride on the Park includes headliners Mariah Carey and Sugababes. 2-3 August; brighton-pride.org.

7) Brecon Jazz Festival

Get ready to dance in the streets as the Brecon Jazz Festival brings world-class jazz performances to this Welsh market town. Visitors can choose from large-capacity concerts to intimate gigs and outdoor stages. 8-10 August; breconjazzfestival2025.co.uk

8) Edinburgh Art Festival

The UK’s largest annual festival of visual art is back for its 21st year. During August, Edinburgh comes alive with an eclectic programme of art, performance, experimental music, and poetry. 7-24 August; full details at edinburghartfestival.com.

9) BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Featuring some of the world's best-loved pop stars, this weekend celebration is held in Hylands Park, Chelmsford: Friday 5th - Sunday 7th September 2025 -bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: A parade goer during Brighton Pride 2018 on August 4, 2018 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) (Image credit: 2018 Getty Images)

Art and exhibitions

10) National Portrait Gallery: Unframed

Experience some of the NPG’s most loved works like never before in Stories – Brought to Life, an immersive exhibition using recordings and projections to relate the tales and inspiration behind the pictures. MediaCity, Salford Quays, Manchester until 31 August; npgunframed.com

11) Between the Covers with Vita: The Life and Literature of Vita Sackville-West

An influential gardener and writer, Vita Sackville-West was a controversial figure in the early 20th century, partly due to her relationships with women. Her mother had Vita’s book Challenge banned in the UK. This new exhibition at Sissinghurst Castle explores the role of writing in her career. Until 7 September, nationaltrust.org.uk/ sissinghurst

Theatre and performance

12) The Midnight Bell ballet

Set in 1930s London, The Midnight Bell tavern is the place where lonely punters, desperate for connection, gather in search of a drink. Inspired by the work of English novelist Patrick Hamilton, this powerful ballet from Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures company is now touring the UK until 4 October. For venues and dates, visit new-adventures.net

13) A Midsummer Night's Dream

Following its hugely successful 2019 run, this magical production of Shakespeare’s classic play returns. Be transported to a fairy forest with aerobic acrobatics, with immersive standing tickets that allow the audience to follow the story on foot. At London’s Bridge Theatre, 31 May to 23 August; bridgetheatre.co.uk

14) Sing-along Cinema: Wicked

Immerse yourself in the smash-hit film adaptation of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, like never before, with a singalong screening. Viewers are encouraged to raise their voices and join in with the spectacular soundtrack. In theatres and concert halls until 13 September; for full details, visit singalongcinema.com

15) Race Across the World: The Experience

Love BBC One’s Race Across the World and fancy giving it a go? Then this is the experience for you. Navigate a four- to five-kilometre route around London to reach the final checkpoint, solving puzzles and outwitting fellow competitors. raceacrosstheworld experience.com

Book ahead

16) The Woman in Black

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family. After 33 years in the West End, this chilling tale is set to embark on a UK tour. From 24 September at Chester Storyhouse, to April 2026; thewomaninblack.com

17) Marie Antoinette Style

One of the most fashionable queens in history, her life, style, and influence will be explored in this exhibition. At London’s V&A from 20 September to 22 March 2026; vam.ac.uk

18) Priscilla: Queen of the Desert

Based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, this uplifting musical about three friends travelling across Australia in a dilapidated bus is hitting the road. Touring the UK from 19 February 2026 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, until July 2026; priscillauktour.com