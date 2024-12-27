When should Christmas decorations come down? Experts offer advice – revealing why going too early can have a 'negative impact'

Whether you put it off as long as possible or are chomping at the bit to get your home back to normal, knowing the right time to take your Christmas decorations down can be a mystery.

You can quickly get used to being surrounded by your favourite Christmas decorations, and it can feel rather sad when you have to say goodbye to them. Although everyone has their preferred date to put their decorations up, the deadline for taking them down is somewhat unknown.

With this confusion in mind, we spoke to home and interior experts about what goes into the decision and how to make the right choice for you – revealing why Christmas 2024 might be different.

When should Christmas decorations come down?

If you're one to think about your Christmas tree theme all year or dream about Christmas centrepiece ideas as soon as Halloween ends, you'll probably be happy to put off the New Year refresh.

Whilst it can be a somewhat sombre transformation, there has to be a time you bid farewell to the twinkly lights and colourful ornaments.

"There is still a huge disparity amongst households as to when the Christmas decorations and tree should come down," says Melissa Denham, an interior design expert at Hammonds Furniture.

"Many will stick to the traditional date of the Twelfth Night, 5th January, conventionally marking the end of the Christmas period. Whilst plenty of households take down the Christmas decorations in the days before this but after the stroke of new year," she adds.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Melissa Denham Social Links Navigation Interior Design Expert at Hammonds With over two decades of experience designing and delivering interior projects, Melissa creates interiors for residential projects as well as events, workspaces and showroom staging. Aiding clients in creating their vision of a dream space through her interior design expertise and creative eye.

Research by Furn on Christmas decor habits found that more than one in three Brits (34%) admit to keeping festive decorations on display in January. And the experts say that's no bad thing, warning against taking decorations down too early.

Anna Jones, an interior expert at Furn explains: “Over a third (37%) of Brits who decorate for Christmas notice a negative impact when they put everything away."

"Just like there is no right time to put your decorations up, there is also no right time to take them down," Anna explains. “It’s about doing what matches your personality and feels right for your home - remember you spend more time there than anyone."

“We’re not suggesting that people keep Christmas trees and seasonal reindeer or snowman ornaments up all year long – although they certainly can if they want," says Anna. "However, don't feel pressured to take down all your decorations before the new year or immediately after just because others are doing so."

(Image credit: Future)

"I suggest that you take a look at the lights, candles, decorations, and furnishings you’ve added over the past few weeks and consider which ones have made you smile the most. Keeping some of these items in your home throughout January can help extend this positive mood through the gloomier first month of the year and beyond."

"If you enjoyed having playful cushions and an extra throw on the bed, don't be quick to take them away. Why not keep that extra layer of cosiness throughout the winter?" says Anna on making a home feel cosy.

"If the extra candles and hanging decorations by the fireplace created a lovely focal point in your room, consider keeping something in their place. Similarly, if the fairy lights around the window frame or on the bannisters bring you joy, you might want to leave them up or even move them to a new spot in your home that you see every day."

How long should you leave your Christmas tree up?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The real star of the show at Christmas is of course the Christmas tree and we tend to make lots of extra room in our homes just to fit it. But what's the rule for keeping it around past the big day, real or fake?

Petar Ivanov, gardening and tree health expert at Fantastic Gardeners says, "Most traditions recommend keeping your Christmas tree up until January 5th or 6th, which officially ends the Christmas season."

He adds, "Many people leave their tree up through New Year's Day, as it adds to the festive atmosphere for the holiday. The decision also depends on practical factors like tree condition and personal preference."

Peter Ivanov Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Peter has been a gardening and plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners for over 8 years, he is now one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over 6 teams of gardeners. He works on creating stunning landscapes and prioritises sustainability in his gardening methods.

Shop Christmas decoration storage

String Light storage Christmas Village Icicle Lights Storage View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | Tired of unknotting your lights every year? These organisers are the perfect solution, they have four layers so you can neatly wrap as many lights as you need and have them stored safely, knot-free. Christmas Tree bag HOLIDAY SPIRIT Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 | Should you be an artificial tree family then having one of these durable storage bags can make life so much easier. Having to drag out a broken box each year is not fun for anyone and this way it'll be protected from anything your attic throws at it. Ornament storage box Large Christmas Bauble Storage Box View at Amazon RRP: £17.99 | Having somewhere safe to store all your favourite ornaments won't just give you peace of mind, it'll make the tidying job much easier too. This box comes with a dual zipper closure and can keep up to 128 baubles safely.

FAQs

Is it bad luck to take your Christmas tree down before the end of the year?

Aside from the issue of how long Christmas trees last, you might be wondering if keeping it around longer than usual can bring your home any bad energy.

"Whilst several people can often forget or simply don’t have the time to take down decorations after the festive period due to busy work schedules or hectic family lives, it is believed amongst the superstitious type, that leaving your decorations up after the Twelfth Night brings bad luck for the new year ahead," explains Melissa.

She does point out that there is a lesser-known superstition that decorations should be taken down before the new year to avoid bad luck, but this is of course dependent on what you believe in.

Therefore some opt for the super quick turnaround and take down their decorations on Boxing Day even before the turkey leftovers have been eaten. However, we must point out that decluttering your home after Christmas can feel great.

Christmas trees don't technically belong on the things you should declutter for the New Year list but we'd recommend bidding farewell before February at least.

It's particularly important to note that if you've opted for a real Christmas tree this year you should be more wary of keeping it around longer than you should.

When real trees start to pass their sell-by date they can become extremely dry, which can make them a fire hazard in the home despite you doing everything possible to keep a real Christmas tree alive for longer.