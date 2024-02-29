The surprising place you should ideally keep your laundry basket, according to home organisers

Generally, we keep our laundry baskets tucked in the corner out of the way, in the bedroom or bathroom, or perhaps on the landing. And we never really think about whether there might be a better place for them to go.

We are always looking for home organisation ideas to make our homes more functional, and any way to streamline our laundry routines is bound to help keep our houses clean and tidy.

So we turned to professional home organisers for their advice for a more seamless laundry day, and they had a "more is more" approach when it comes to where to keep this everyday essential.

The surprising place you should keep your laundry basket

The surprising place you should keep your laundry basket, according to our team of experts, is in any room where you get changed.

This might mean having one in the bathroom and one in the bedroom, as well as having individual laundry baskets in any children's rooms. Having a laundry hamper right there as we undress makes for the path of least resistance, and means the likelihood of piles of dirty clothes is, hopefully, significantly reduced.

(Image credit: Future)

Where you get changed

"The laundry basket should be stored where you remove your clothes," says home organiser and founder of The Simplified Island, Caroline Roberts. "You want the least resistance possible when it comes to putting dirty clothes away, so if you can take off clothes and immediately drop them in the hamper, then they are much less likely to end up on the floor."

It's also a good idea to invest in a foldable, portable basket, at Wayfair, for taking the washing to and from the machine without losing socks along the way. These are lightweight and fold down easily when not in use, so they don't take up too much space.

Water Hyacinth Lidded Double Laundry Hamper View at John Lewis Rectangular and square designs are great for smaller spaces – this hyacinth hamper from John Lewis has two handy compartments and a lid. Handwoven, Rattan-Style Laundry Basket View at Amazon This 140L laundry basket has wheels and a pull handle, and comes well reviewed on Amazon. It's available in both grey and natural. Braided Seagrass Laundry Basket View at H&M Home This laundry basket from H&M Home is one of the prettiest we have seen and a slightly smaller size – a good choice if you avoid letting laundry pile up.

Caroline Roberts Social Links Navigation Home Organizer and Contributing Expert Caroline Roberts is a KonMari consultant and founder of the home organization company The Simplified Island. She and her team help clients declutter their belongings. Then they find the best places for your items so that their family members can find things and put them away. She is also a contributing expert at Homes & Gardens.

For better habits

(Image credit: Future)

You can also use your laundry basket placement to instil better, tidier habits. Home decluttering expert Helen Sanderson explains: "For example, if your basket is near the washing machine, but instead of making it there, your clothes tend to pile up in the bedroom, relocate the basket to the bedroom and help keep your laundry contained.

"On the other hand, if your basket is in the bedroom and you are good at putting clothes in it, but they just sit there and don’t get washed, move the basket close to the washing machine, making the journey into the machine simpler and so more likely."

Helen Sanderson Social Links Navigation Decluttering expert Helen Sanderson MSc, is the author of The Secret Life of Clutter. A psychotherapist, interior designer and one of the UK’s most well-respected clutter experts, she provides the ultimate holistic decluttering service. Helen helps people create beautifully organised, clutter-free homes and live more mindful and meaningful lives. She works with her clients holistically, both to uncover what their homes reveal whilst supporting them to let go and move on.

For kids

Cleaning expert Lindsay from Dazlin Cleaning says laundry baskets should always go in the bathroom where you are planning on showering or bathing. "However, I think a great way of making kids more independent is to give them their own basket in their room to save clothing from being left on the floor," she says. "It’s worked in our house!"

Home organiser Ema Di Monte from Pretty Damned Organised agrees and says that not only does it help to keep kids' bedrooms tidy, but it also teaches children from a young age that everything has a place. Plus, it helps the parent to organise a laundry day for each child. So you can avoid having all the clothes mixed together and you won't have to check each item to see to which child they belong – especially helpful when it comes to socks.

Rainbow Kids' Laundry Bag View at Habitat The bright turquoise polyester lining of this colourful laundry bag helps keep everything clean and the matching handles make it easy to transport. Large Collapsible Laundry Basket View at Amazon This large kids' laundry basket is waterproof, making it practical for damp towels and muddy clothes, and comes in a range of fun patterns. Kids' Shark Water Hyacinth Storage Basket View at John Lewis Made of high quality materials, this shark storage basket encourages kids to put away dirty clothes and can double up as cuddly toy storage.

Whether there are kids around or not, home organiser Laura Price recommends having a laundry basket in both the bedroom and the bathroom, to contain dirty clothes and keep things neat. "The only exception is ensuites where you only need a basket in either the bedroom or ensuite," she says.

(Image credit: Future)

Can you put your laundry basket in a wardrobe?

"If you have the space, why not? But only if you have the space," says home organiser Laura Price. "Wardrobes are prime real estate and having a laundry basket outside of your wardrobe isn’t the end of the world." After all, it's hard enough to organise a small closet with a lot of clothes without adding a laundry basket into the mix.

How do you keep on top of laundry?

Laundry can feel never-ending, but it can be helpful to have designated laundry days and to do smaller loads more often to prevent it from piling up. Cleaning your washing machine regularly will also prevent mould build-up or any unpleasant odours.

"If you live alone, you should dedicate a day where you prioritize laundry as your top cleaning task. If you have a family, having kids and partners take turns on who does laundry for the week also helps reduce the chore load for one person," says Haven Polich, laundry expert and ASKO product manager.

"Teaching children to properly wash, dry and fold their clothes is a valuable life lesson that will benefit them in the future. If they prefer to wash their own clothes, create a schedule that works for everybody to determine who gets to do laundry on what day."

How can I keep my laundry space organised?

"The most important factor when organising a laundry space is to make sure the most-used items are the most accessible," says professional home organiser Caroline Roberts. "Many laundry spaces have hard-to-reach shelves, so those are perfect for the less-used items.

"In my laundry space, the detergent, stain remover, and mesh lingerie bag are front and centre, while the lint brush, camp laundry bags, and sweater shaver are toward the back."