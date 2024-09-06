The most heirloom-worthy kitchen appliance that I've ever seen – my thoughts on the new KitchenAid stand mixer

The latest stand mixer in KitchenAid's Design Series comes in a rich evergreen hue, with — for the first time ever — a walnut wood bowl. I want one in my kitchen right now and I think everyone else does too. So, here's everything you need to know.

KitchenAid's stand mixers are more than covetable. Their iconic design is a staple in any classic, luxurious kitchen. They're so famously good, that they have been dominating lists of the best stand mixers for decades. Their latest model is the most heirloom-worthy kitchen appliance that I've ever seen.

KitchenAid's new, smoky green stand mixer is more than I could have dreamt of. It comes with a walnut — you heard me — walnut wooden bowl as well as some super luxurious gold finishes. The stand mixer has caused a sensation already with people scrambling to get their hands on this beautiful model. So, what do you need to know?

KitchenAid Evergreen Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: £899 at KitchenAid I've never seen anything like the walnut wood bowl, smoky green body, and engraved leaves on this stand mixer. It's a cut above the rest, for sure.

Everything you need to know about the new KitchenAid Stand Mixer

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

It doesn't take an expert to appreciate that the Evergreen Design Series Stand Mixer is a thing of beauty. It's not just that though. It's the first time that KitchenAid has ever included a wooden bowl in their design, so it's a little piece of history.

KitchenAid says that this new model is "inspired by the outdoors. We used the deep forest green to contrast the walnut wooden bowl. Each stand mixer will have a unique grain, so nobody will own the same model." If you look closely, you'll also see there's a subtle leaf design scattered across the stand mixer too.

Over the last nearly hundred years, the brand has stuck with the same silhouette, so there's not a huge amount of change in the KitchenAid kingdom. For example, last year, they introduced a half-speed setting on the KitchenAid Artisan Bowl Lift model, which imitates hand mixing. Whilst it was a useful update, it's nothing compared to this latest release.

The specifications

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

While I would be happy to sit this in my kitchen for guests to admire — but not touch — I'm well aware that this will be an incredible stand mixer and helping hand around the kitchen too. I've tested the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers through all of their iterations: the Artisan Mini, the Artisan bowl-lift, and the blossom design series. This one, though, is set to be my favourite.

Before we get deeper into the details, here are the numbers. Just so you know what you're dealing with:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RRP £899 Dimensions 34.3 (H) × 29.2 (W) × 35.6 (D) cm Weight 10.5 kgs Bowl capacity 4.7 litres RPM (revolutions per minute) 58-220 (speed 1-10) Frequency 50-60 hz Wattage 300 Cord length 120 cm Body material Die-cast zinc Bowl material Food-safe, walnut wood Accessories flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk (15 are optional)

The full, formal name of KitchenAid's new stand mixer is the KitchenAid Evergreen Design Series Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer with unique Walnut Wooden Bowl. It's a bit of a mouthful, but every part tells you something important about what you're investing in. I've broken down all the different parts of the name further down the article because if you haven't bought a KitchenAid Stand Mixer before, it might look like a lot of gibberish. The specs tell you all you need to know.

A little more about the design

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The forest green body and walnut wood bowl are both beautiful design features, but there are other subtleties too. The trim band has a subtle leaf design and the brass-plated hub cover also has a debossed leaf design too. All of the glossy kobs are designed in forest green too, adding a touch of luxury to all your bakes.

Everyone is also asking, will the walnut bowl be any good? I'm set to test this as soon as I can get my hands on one, but I think it will be great. Sally Mortimer, an antique expert who has worked with wooden items for over 30 years says, "I have handled walnut mixing bowls that are over three hundred years old. They've been used daily in homes over the centuries and they still look as good today as they did on the day they were first whittled and sanded. In fact, I think they look better, because the colour develops over time, getting warmer and earthier, which will only complement the forest green better and better."

"One of the ways that I really take care of wooden items is by polishing them," says Sally, "given that you're cooking in this, you'll want to season the bowl with food-safe mineral oil or walnut oil." Wood naturally shows signs of wear and use, but that's all part of its character.

Alternative options

The only downside to this beautiful design is the price tag. At £899, this is an expensive stand mixer, even for KitchenAid. So, if you're wondering what else is out there, here's a selection of six of the best stand mixers on the market. Alternatively, keep an eye on the KitchenAid sales. There's no guarantee that this will ever be discounted, but I'll update you if it is.

FAQs

What do the different parts of the "KitchenAid Evergreen Design Series Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer" name mean?

There's a lot in a name and KitchenAid has certainly packed it in with this one. The 'Evergreen Design Series' is part of a new launch series from KitchenAid. The last model was baby blue with a rose gold bowl. This one, perfectly timed for autumn is KitchenAid's tribute to the season. The brand says "we created a deep forest green with a lush, matte finish to bring the wonder of the wilderness indoors, inspiring makers to cultivate fresh culinary moments."

The Artisan is one of KitchenAid's most popular lines of stand mixers. They sell it as the 'upgrade' from their Classic line and even though the two look very similar, there are some slight differences. Normally, you'll get a 325-watt rather than a 275-watt motor; more colour options; a pouring shield; and a 5-quart bowl with a handle, rather than a 4.5-quart bowl. In the case of the new Evergreen Design Series Stand mixer, you get a powerful motor and upgraded design.

The tilt-head describes the way that the bowl fits into the stand mixer. You can either tip the head back or twist the bowl up. I like both options, but the tilt-head is a classic.

How much is the new KitchenAid stand mixer?

The KitchenAid Evergreen Design Series Stand Mixer is £899, so it's not cheap. However, it's one-of-a-kind, because KitchenAid has never created a stand mixer with a wooden bowl before. There are cheaper options out there, but if you need to treat yourself, this is a great way to do it.

What is the new KitchenAid stand mixer bowl made from?

The KitchenAid Evergreen bowl is crafted from walnut wood. Sally Mortimer, wood and antiques expert, says "walnut wood makes for a great bowl. It has a beautiful, distinctive grain that's easy to spot and irresistible to look at. It's expensive, but lots of people use it for cooking items and furniture because it's super durable too"