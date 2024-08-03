How to get rid of brambles: an expert's guide for a spike-free garden

When it comes to invasive plants, brambles are probably one of the worst kinds to be overrun with. Not only are they a stubborn species to get rid of but they're also dangerous to have around. We asked experts how to get rid of brambles, so that you don't have to battle with them all season.

Even though brambles aren't one of the most common invasive plants, the chances that you've had a nasty run-in with them at some point are high. The biggest problem with then? The thorns. They'll hook into your fingers, and snag your clothes, making brambles a risk to have around and a challenge to remove from your garden.

Unless you participating in the rewilding trend, you'll probably want to rid your garden of these spikey plants. So we asked garden experts what the best method for getting rid of brambles is, as well as how to stop them from retuning to your garden.

How to get rid of brambles: an expert's guide

Similar to how you'd get rid of bamboo, there are some particular steps and tools needed to truly get rid of brambles for good. Whilst brambles won't spread as quickly or ruthlessly as bamboo or ivy, it is important to stay on top of their maintenance and prevention.

Here's what you'll need...

Spade

Fork

Secateurs

Gardening gloves

Brush cutter or Strimmer

Herbicide (optional)

1. Prevention

Removing invasive plants can be an absolute nightmare, as you may have experienced when trying to get rid of ivy in your garden. For this reason, the best way to tackle them is to prioritise prevention.

Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote, says, "the best way to remove brambles is to pull up seedlings before they have a chance to establish themselves and get too big. The seedlings will typically appear in the spring and are relatively easy to dig up."

Keeping on top of your garden maintenance throughout the year means you can be ahead of the game when plants like these start to pop up.

2. Trim the pre-established bush

Should you have left your garden to the wayside for longer than you planned then you might have been met with a full-grown bramble bush. When this is the case it's now a matter of removal and the first step is cutting it down.

"If you have an established patch of brambles and you want to know how to get rid of brambles, use an extendable hedge cutter, brush cutter or loppers and trim the stems back to about 12 inches high. As brambles root from their arching stem tips, you may have to cut the stems in several different places and reduce them gradually," says Fiona.

Whilst hedge cutters might not make the list of the essential tools every gardener needs, they're absolutely perfect for this particular job and foliage maintenance in general.

3. Remove the roots

Once you've cleared the cut stems away, don't feel tempted to use them on your homemade compost pile as that can risk regrowth and possible spread. Next, it's time to tackle the hardest part which is the roots.

Fiona suggests using a spade, garden fork or pickaxe to get underneath the main stem of the bramble to access the bulbous root. When people ask her how to get rid of brambles, she explains that you'll need to, "loosen the soil around the main stump so that you can remove the entire mass of roots. Brambles can regrow from the smallest piece of root so it’s important to remove as much as possible."

After removing the bulk of the roots Fiona recommends levering the main stump and as much of the attached roots as possible to pull them out of the soil. Then, incinerate the rooms once they've dried and turned brown or take them to your local recycling centre as green waste.

4. Use chemicals if necessary

If you're not participating in the rewilding trend and are more than happy to use a little more aggressive method then herbicides can help with bramble removal.

"It's possible to kill brambles with weed killer but you also risk killing off all other growth in the area. To reduce the risk to surrounding plants, cut the brambles back to about 12 inches as described above and then apply the weedkiller directly to the cut stems. It will travel to the roots and prevent any new growth," explains Fiona.

Take precautions when using herbicides and make sure your skin is protected as well as your airways.

FAQs

Have can you stop brambles growing back?

The best ways to remove brambles from the garden are the ways that ensure that they don't come back. It's not easy, but it's doable.

Georgina O'Grady, Managing Director at Evergreen Direct, says, "to prevent brambles from regrowing, I suggest sticking to a routine where you clear and monitor the area on a regular basis. You'll want to apply a thick layer of organic mulch to the soil as a way of stifling the remaining roots."

In truly extreme cases, Georgina suggests using a barrier cloth to limit any future sprouting. This can also be a great opportunity to use old towels in your garden as they can also act as a barrier to stunt unwanted growth.

Why do brambles grow in your garden?

If you're asking how to get rid of brambles then you're probably also wondering why a bramble bush has chosen to haunt your garden. Similar to how some of the best plants every garden needs might particularly thrive in your space, brambles react well to certain soil conditions.

"Brambles flourish in gardens because of their robust growth pattern and spread quickly through networks of thorny branches. They often take root in neglected or overgrown areas with poor soil conditions, but can also infiltrate well-kept gardens if left unchecked," explains Georgina.

This is why it's so important to know how to sort your garden out and regularly go out there to maintain it. If left for too long, your outdoor space could be taken over by invasive plants.

The most important piece of advice that every expert gave me when I asked them how to get rid of brambles in a garden was to go slow and steady with the stems. The thorny stems of brambles can form a protective habitat for nesting birds and small animals. The plant can also attract wildlife like bees and butterflies due to the flowers that grow on them. So if you do choose to remove it, take it steady so you don't destroy any animal homes.