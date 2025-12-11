How often should you water a poinsettia? A horticulture expert shares invaluable advice

If you're a plant lover and have a particularly impressive collection of houseplants, you'll no doubt be familiar with the seasonal addition of a poinsettia. Known for being wintertime plants, though, the watering can be tricky to master.

Whether or not you've mastered your indoor plant watering routine, there can be some species that put a spanner in the works and require a little more attention. Although they're not considered one of the hardest plants to keep alive, poinsettias come with their own unique challenges.

Considering this, we asked horticulture experts how often to water poinsettias, and they provided a cohesive guide for watering that will help you care for your poinsettia throughout the season.

How often should you water a poinsettia?

Even the easiest plants to keep alive need a consistent and accurate watering routine. Whether you have a bonsai tree or a peace lily, you'll need to ensure you're giving it the right amount of water, not too much. Poinsettias are, of course, no different.

"The frequency with which you need to water your poinsettia plant will be affected by the temperature and humidity of the room your plant is in," starts Lucie Bradley, horticulture expert at Easy Garden irrigation.

"So, although you are likely to need to water once a week, it is always best to check the moisture of the compost in the pot to determine when to water. The worst thing is to water too often, as poinsettias are prone to root rot if kept in soggy compost," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watering is one of the biggest elements of knowing how to care for indoor plants, so once you've mastered that part for your poinsettia, the rest should be pretty simple.

Do you water a poinsettia from the top or bottom?

Whilst bottom watering is a great way to water your garden plants properly, this method also works for indoor species.

"The best way to water a poinsettia is from the bottom. Place the plant in its container in a sink, or a bath for larger plants, and water thoroughly at the base of the plant so that the soil is soaked," says Richard Barker, Commercial Director and horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

"Try to avoid getting the leaves wet, and allow excess water to drain away for a few minutes. After the soil has drained, the plant can be placed back in its usual location," he adds.

What does a poinsettia look like when it needs water?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to the way peace lilies can droop with inadequate watering, your poinsettia will show signs of distress, too.

"A poinsettia that needs watering will have soil that is dry to the touch, and the bracts may be wilting or droopy. Leaves dropping off the plant can be a sign that it needs to be watered, but always check the soil surface first, as leaf drop can also be an indicator of overwatering," explains Richard.

He goes on to say, "The leaves of the poinsettia may dry out and turn brown around the edges if it needs water, but this can also be a natural part of their growth cycle as the leaves age."

Can you overwater a poinsettia?

Overwatering your plants is one of the most common houseplant mistakes you can make, and it's all too easy to do it with your poinsettia.

"Originally from the subtropical forests of Mexico and Central America, poinsettias prefer consistently moist, well-draining soil and don’t like soggy conditions, which can quickly cause their shallow, delicate roots to rot, making them very easy to overwater," says Lucie.

"This means that you should always ensure your poinsettia is in a pot with adequate drainage holes in the base and filled with a multi-purpose potting mix which has good drainage, which you could enhance by adding grit - or some gardeners use a cactus compost as it is so good for drainage," she continues.

So, once you have watered your poinsettia, make sure you allow it time to drain and put a saucer under the plant so any water can run out.

Poinsettias are a great Christmas decorating idea if you're a big plant lover; they also make a great gift to bring to dinner parties.