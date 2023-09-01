The viral pillow cleaning hack that has left experts puzzled

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We rarely find ourselves shocked anymore when another crazy but creative TikTok cleaning hack goes viral. And yet, after finding one woman's take on a popular cleaning trend you can definitely consider us surprised and somewhat baffled.

If you're familiar with the #CleanTok side of TikTok you may have already come across the trend of soaking pillows in bathtubs filled with chemical concoctions. Also known as ‘stripping’, this pillow cleaning technique involves submerging pillows into hot water that’s been mixed with household ingredients such as white vinegar, detergent and baking soda.

Aside from cleaning with vinegar and other usual cleaning suspects, one user has added a rather unconventional ingredient to her pillow-cleaning bath solution. Her TikTok video, which has garnered a staggering 8.6 million views, has been met with a noticeable amount of backlash for more reasons than one. But it’s her addition of sliced citrus fruit that has left bed experts utterly confused.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the video, Janelle, one-half of the food and home influencer duo @JanelleandKate, starts by removing the cover of her daughter's pillow. She proceeds to submerge the pillow in what she describes as “the hottest water” and then pours over large amounts of baking soda, clear detergent, stain-removing powder and finishes with lemon slices.

Janelle leaves the pillows in the solution for a couple of hours before she returns to the yellowed water. She then instructs users to put the pillow in the tumble dryer with clean tennis balls so it's fluffed up back to its original shape.

The yellow water that she claims is the dirt and “toxins” from the pillow is more likely a result of the lemons she’s left to soak in the tub for hours.

Thousands of users have expressed their confusion as well as annoyance at the unconvincing cleaning hack, with one person commenting, “All that yellow came from the fruit you put in it.”

Nevertheless, bed experts from Bensons for Beds have caught wind of the hack and have quickly debunked it as both ineffective and even potentially damaging. “We’d always exercise caution when it comes to any excessive cleaning routines that use unnecessary ingredients in the process," warns Rachel Marshall, brand manager at Bensons for Beds.

Instead of giving your pillows a chemical bath, the bed experts suggest cleaning your pillow by following what the provided instructions tell you to do. “A pillow should last up to two years as long as they are well taken care of. This means taking note of the manufacturer's instructions when cleaning and being wary of any overly complicated methods which might actually damage the fibres.” Rachel explains.

It's important to remember there are different types of pillows, that all require a different approach when it comes to cleaning.

Most pillows are made of synthetic or down materials and can be washed on a cool, gentle cycle in the washing machine. If the label says the pillow is dryer-safe then Janelle's trick with the tennis balls is legitimately helpful. For other pillows, such as memory foam and latex, Rachel suggests spot cleaning with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

Whilst unusual hacks such as these mean well, it's always best to follow what the actual experts are recommending. Rachel adds, "If in doubt, always check the label or refer to trusted bed experts for advice on maintenance and cleaning. And yes - stay clear of adding any fruits to your bed cleaning routine.”