This new gadget turns your airer into a heated clothes dryer - at a fraction of the price
Looking for a cost (and space) effective solution to a dryer? This could be it...
With the cold weather approaching, the days of hanging our clean washing on the line are coming to an end.
It’s no secret that drying a load of washing inside can be an absolute nightmare, from taking hours to dry to producing unwanted moisture in our homes, it’s certainly far from ideal. If you know this feeling all too well you may have already invested in one of the best heated clothes airers on the market. If not, then this nifty gadget is definitely for you.
When drying our clothes inside we want something quick, efficient and cost-effective, as well as something that can be easily stored. So if you’re tight on cash, space and time then Minky’s Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System may just be the answer.
Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System, £90 | Argos
The newest release from cleaning brand Minky , this 'pod drying system' is the perfect solution to all too common indoor drying issues. The cover and heating system can be fitted on any 3-tier clothes dryer rack and will dry clothes at a much faster speed than most other heated clothing racks. It's also perfect for those who have limited space as it can easily fold away.
Not only does the system boast of an impressive 3-hour drying time, but the heat motor which simply attaches to the bottom of your drying rack has a timer function which means no panic if you accidentally leave it on. The cover, which is made to fit over any 3-tiered airer holds in the heat distributed by the motor and is easily folded away when not in use: ideal if you're looking for ways to organise your small laundry room.
Another thing we love about this drying system is the affordable price. For a reasonable £90, the pod is safe for all fabrics and is a lot more gentle on your clothes than a dryer would be. While you can get heated clothes airers for a comparable price (or lower) when you factor in how space-efficient this device is, plus how quickly it dries clothes, we think it's pretty good value for money.
Minky also states that the dryer is considerably more cost-effective than many other heated dryers, including being twice as fast at drying than their own Minky Winged Heated Clothes Airer.
Check out the latest Argos discount codes to save more on your purchase.
