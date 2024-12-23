All I want on my cooker is STAUB's limited-edition launch - the cocottes are set to be modern classics

What happens when you cross decades of French cooking with modern urban interior design? If you haven’t managed to dream up your own answer, don’t worry. The heritage cookware brand, STAUB, has collaborated with Buster + Punch on a limited edition line of cocottes and frying pans.

The design of the best induction pans, cocottes and frying pans has always looked very traditional. Whilst I'm all for keeping things simple and classic, it's always refreshing when a brand brings something different to the market. Enter, the STAUB x Buster + Punch collection.

STAUB's famous expertise in durable, high-performance cookware makes the perfect match for Buster + Punch's signature edgy, industrial metallic aesthetic. The collection's metal handles and classic design makes for some modern, covetable kitchen essentials. If you’re a keen chef looking for something unique, this limited-edition collection is exactly what you need. And, right now, they're reduced at Harrods too. It's perfect.

What’s in the collection?

Half French and full English, the collection includes STAUB’s iconic frying pan and cocotte, with Buster + Punch’s signature cross-knurled handles. You get a taste of the classics, flavoured with some more modern aesthetics too.

If that looks and sounds very special, it’s because these are. They’re premium with a little extra luxury sprinkled on top. My favourite little extra is that these are limited edition, so you’re investing in pieces that nobody else is ever likely to get their oven mitts on. Talk about special treatment.

Casserole Pot Staub La Cocotte 24 Cm Round Cast Iron Cocotte Buster Punch Black Visit Site The 24cm cocotte is a staple at the very core of the collection. It’s crafted from cast iron with black enamel inside. If you’ve ever used STAUB, you’ll know this delivers top-tier heat transfer. The cross-knurled handles are tactile and simple, adding a modern twist. Use this for your slow cooks, casseroles, bread bakes, and more. Frying Pan Staub Pans 28 Cm Cast Iron Frying Pan Buster Punch Black Visit Site The opportunity to pick up a frying pan with a special edition Buster + Punch handle feels special. In reality, it feels durable and premium, but in my head it feels like pancakes taste — delicious. It’s solid metal with a useful handle on the opposite side that enhances the versatility of the pan and it makes it much easier to hold the weight of the cast iron. If I was doing photography for a cookbook, this would be the pan I’d choose. Handle Staub Buster + Punch 8 Cm Stainless Steel Pvd Coated Knob Buster Punch T-Bar Visit Site If you like this aesthetic and want to give it a trial on your current pans, you’ve got the chance to pick up one of the unique lid handles in brass or silver. It’s cross-knurled, solid metal, and fits on all STAUB pots between 18 and 41cm. I know all my pots will be enjoying this upgrade.

Where to shop the collection

The STAUB X Buster + Punch collection is limited edition, which means that it also translates into being a little less available than STAUB. However, there are still some reliable retailers that you can go to:

STAUB: find the brand's classics as well as limited-edition collections

Harrods: shop and save in the sale right now

Buster + Punch: look at more metalware and urban home essentials

Shop similar collections

Budget Cast Iron Casserole Dish 20cm / 2.7l Round Matte Black Visit Site ProCook’s competitively priced cast iron looks just as good as more expensive options. I’ve tested these out and can confirm that they do a great job. The shape is still more traditional, but it’s a great way to incorporate the colour scheme into your kitchen. Modern Cast Iron Perfect Pot Visit Site $125 at Amazon $125 at Amazon Our Place’s modern cast iron looks different to the collection, but it follows that ‘new’ aesthetic that breaks away from the cast iron that you and I have grown up with. It’s reasonably priced and, if it’s anything like their pans, prepare to be amazed. Luxury Cast Iron Round Casserole With Black Interior Visit Site If you like the brassy, matte black design, there are other dishes, cocottes, and stewpots on offer. I have the Le Creuset collection and I could easily mix and match with these. There are, of course, some cheaper alternatives too.

FAQs

How long will the Staub x Buster + Punch collection be available for?

The launch is still only new (it was first announced in October), but it's very firmly marketed as a limited edition collection. That means it'll only be around for as long as stocks last.

Is STAUB cast iron any good?

STAUB has been making ceramics, enamelware, and cast iron for decades. I'd put them in the same category as Le Creuset when it comes to quality, so, in short, yes. STAUB's cast iron is top-tier.

Final thoughts

I’m a sucker for the special things in life and I know collaborations like this come around once in a blue moon. To have innovative metalworkers collaborating with a French heritage brand is really something special. I’ll be gifting a little something to my kitchen (and it won’t just be the tea towel).