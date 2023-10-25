Simba adds menopause-friendly 'M-Tick' to their best-selling bedding - here's what it means

Menopause symptoms are finally being given the gravitas they deserve by way of a dedicated menopause-friendly 'M-Tick' to signpost products and services that already exist to better support those with symptoms.

Given how badly menopause symptoms can affect sleep it feels like women finally have comrades in arms with a campaign recognising their needs. As the leading brand in sleep technology, Simba is well-placed to use its expertise to support the cause when it comes to getting a better night's sleep.

Similar to the vegan V or gluten-free GF labelling, the new menopause 'M-tick' is being launched to recognise menopause and make it easy for consumers to find products that support their symptoms.

“We need to make it easy for those in menopause to find goods and services to ease, support and relieve the 48 symptoms, so they can take control of their menopause in the way that best suits them," explains Sam Simister, co-founder of GenMthe menopause partner for brands that work to empower companies to understand and cater to menopausal consumers and employees.

"We’re delighted to be working with Simba to implement the M-Tick – our world-first menopause-friendly symbol – in their range of products. We need more responsible brands like Simba to play their part in improving both awareness of symptoms and access to support and solutions.”

It is a significant move in the right direction to have menopause symptoms officially recognised, especially after recent disappointment at the rejection of trailing menopause leave and new UK menopause laws, leaving most perimenopausal and menopausal women feeling deflated.

GenM carried out recent research that recognises 48 medical, credible and clinical symptoms of menopause, and the study also found that sleep disturbances [21.2%], hot flushes [21%] fatigue [19%], night sweats [17%] and weight gain [16%] are the five most crippling of symptoms. With 39% of women suffering from sleep disturbances daily.

Here are the best-selling Simba products being given the 'M-tick' in support of the campaign.

Simba products supporting menopause-friendly 'M-Tick'

Why is the right bedding so important for better sleep, especially during menopause?

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO at sleep tech firm Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity explains: “Oestrogen oversees the processing of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which plays a key role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle. This hormone also influences nighttime body temperature, contributing to enhanced sleep quality and even possessing natural antidepressant properties."

“However, when a woman's oestrogen production tapers off, she may encounter elevated body temperatures (leading to hot flushes), emotional fluctuations, and a decline in sleep quality."

“‘Menopause-related insomnia can stretch on for weeks and months if not properly treated, so it’s really important to take the decline in sleep quality seriously.”

Being informed of the latest sleep technology when looking to upgrade your bedding could very well be the answer to a better night's sleep and better sleep hygiene.