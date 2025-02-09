Beyoncé's interior designer's pans are "art for your kitchen" - here's how to get your hands on them

Celebrity Interior Designer, Brigette Romanek, is best known for working with Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow. A helping hand from her is normally beyond our budgets, but she's just collaborated with Our Place to bring a limited-edition espresso design to the market. You're going to want to see it.

You can dress them up as much as you like, but even the best induction pans are only ever stylish solely in the context of pans. They're probably one of the hardest pieces to make attractive in your kitchen. However, with a touch of Brigette Romanek's magic, she's proclaimed her Our Place Espresso Collection to be "art in your kitchen. I have never seen cookware this beautiful before. I mean, it actually makes you want to cook something so people can see what you're cooking."

The rich espresso hue is a popular choice with mocha and taupe stealing the style show this year. If you want a slice of the pie, and some tips for how to style with brown, you can tick off form and function with the limited-edition Always Pan and Perfect Pot Duo. They're more than just pretty faces.

Our Place X Brigette Romanek Espresso Collection

If you haven't heard of Romanek, you'll at least recognise the names of her clients. Does Beyoncé or Gwyneth Paltrow ring any bells? She's the queen of livable luxury and her collaboration with Our Place is more proof of that.

The designer has taken Our Place's two best-sellers: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot and redesigned their colour in a way that's simultaneously grounded and elevated. Romanek praises the form and function of Our Place, saying, "this cookware is nontoxic, they're lightweight and they're beautiful pieces. I always say good design is meant to have a function and I think Our Place believes the same thing." She's added the final flourishes of the deliciously beautiful espresso hue, gold knobs and ebonized Beechwood utensils. The colour is a limited edition though, so don't expect it to hang around.

What's in the Our Place X Brigette Romanek Espresso Collection?

Our Place was made famous by their stylish, simple Always Pan a few years back. In fact, Amy, one of our experts even called it the "new Le Creuset" in her Always Pan review. Since then, the brand has expanded its cookware, bakeware, and kitchen utensils (more on that later), but the centrepiece of the whole collection right now is the Our Place X Brigette Romanek Espresso Collaboration.

Sold as a duo, Romanek's rich espresso hue is available on only the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. Romanek's signature "liveable luxe" look is practically baked into the ebonized beechwood spatula and golden knobs. It's a little taste of cooking in a celebrity kitchen.

I separated the duo out above so you could see each component, but the limited edition espresso colour is only available when you buy them together: they're crafted to complete your kitchen set-up. Our Place calls these a "culinary system" that works through searing and baking as well as steaming and frying. Don't be afraid to admire them too.

What else does Our Place offer?

If espresso's your flavour, but you're wondering what else is out there, I've got good news. Our Place has a vast collection of cookware, bakeware, kitchenware, tableware, it's an everything-you-could-need-in-your-kitchen-ware place to go. All the designs are flawless and, having cooked with plenty of their pans, I have to say they're incredibly well-designed. For example, all the pans and spatulas are specially shaped so that you can rest the spatula over the pan when cooking. That keeps your surface clean and your spatula safe. There's plenty more where that came from.

I'm completely sold on the Our Place X Brigette Romanek Colour Collaboration and I've only just finished working my way through twenty sets of stainless steel pans for our buying guide. There's just an irresistible richness to the espresso colourway and it's toxin-free. You'd be mad to miss the chance to have a piece of Romanek's genius in your kitchen.