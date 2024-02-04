Ninja's new Stacked Air Fryer cooks double the food in half the space – ideal for small kitchens

When it comes to appliances, especially air fryers, there's not much Ninja cannot do. So it is no surprise that the kitchen brand has pioneered perhaps one of the most efficient air fryers we've seen yet.

Along with a host of other exciting new releases, Ninja is introducing the world to the Double Stack Air Fryer, that's right, the question of where you should place an air fryer in your kitchen just got a whole lot easier. Even some of the best Ninja air fryers can be hard to slot into the most organised kitchens, so we were impressed when we heard of this narrow, stacked design.

The new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer, which comes in either a 7.6L capacity or a 9.5L one, frees up valuable counter space without sacrificing the volume of food you can cook, which is perfect for those with larger households and smaller kitchens.

The appliance allows for four layers of cooking and has six distinct functions - Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. We might end up loving it more than our Ninja Foodi Max.

Speaking to our resident Air Fryer guru (who knows everything you need to know about buying an air fryer) and Shopping Editor Millie Fender, it's clear to see how excited we should be about the imminent launch.

Mille says: "The Ninja Double Stack sounds like the perfect product for those who like to cook their whole meal in the air fryer, but have to contend with limited counter space. Dual-zone air fryers have been immensely popular since they first hit the market around two years ago, but this is the first air fryer I've seen that's stacked one drawer on top of the other."

The appliance is said to cook 55% faster than fan ovens and allows for three different types of cooking, making the air fryer vs oven arguments even stronger – settling the debate of 'Are air fryers worth it'.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The first, Multi-cooking capacity, means you can cook four different foods at the same time. The second, Sync, allows you to cook two foods two different ways but still have them finish at the same time. The third, Match, is the function to sync the cooking setting across both zones for full capacity which is perfect for big dinners and party food.

"I do, however, have some questions about the mechanics, because most of the best air fryers have a heating element up top, and (more like a regular oven) the Double Stack's heating elements are to the rear of the product," explains Millie.

This unconventional air fryer design is like nothing we've seen before, even from Ninja which is just another reason we can't wait to see it in action and test out how it caters to all our best air fryer accessories.

Millie Fender Head of Ecommerce Millie Fender is Head of E-commerce at Woman&Home and was formerly Head of Reviews across several of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.

Although we don't have a definite release date for the double-stack air fryer just yet, you can sign up for email notifications which will inform you the second they become available. This is possible through the Ninja website and is your best chance of being one of the first to get your hands on the appliance.

"We'll definitely be putting Ninja's latest launch to the test as soon as we can get our hands on it, but I'm cautiously optimistic that this will be a complete game-changer," says Millie. "It's certainly a must-have for keeping counters clear in a small kitchen."