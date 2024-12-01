Monty Don shares his advice to stop dahlias from becoming 'blackened tatters' this winter
Now is the time to prepare your dahlia tubers for the winter ahead and Monty is here to offer all the advice you need
There's no escaping it anymore, the cold and frost is here and our gardens need to be prepared for more of this unwelcome weather. First up? Safeguard your Dahlia tubers before they rot away in the ground.
Whether it's the latest garden trends or simply knowing the best food for birds, Monty Don is always in the know. This week he's shared his wisdom on how to protect one of the best plants anyone can have in their gardens, dahlias.
At their peak they're a mesmerising explosion of colour and petals, however, when it comes to winter dahlias can be quite demanding. So what steps do you need to take to ensure you can enjoy another year of their beauty? Monty has the answers.
Monty Don's advice for saving dahlias this winter
As always we read Monty's monthly blog to gain his expert knowledge and advice for our gardens. We found that one of his most crucial tasks for November is to save dahlia tubers from the winter frost.
Once you've mastered how to grow dahlias this is the next step in achieving those stunning blooms each year.
Monty starts, "Frost reduces Dahlias to blackened tatters so it will be time to bring them in. However the tubers will not be harmed unless the ground freezes, so do not panic."
A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)
A photo posted by on
Although you're not exactly on a deadline, it can be a good idea to sort your dahlia tubers out when protecting your other plants from frost in the garden.
"Wait until the top has fully died back and then cut back the top growth to 6 inches whilst they are still in the ground and carefully dig up the tubers, removing as much soil as possible," explains Monty.
Once you have removed the soil, he advises, "Stand them upside down for a few days to drain any moisture from the hollow stems and to let the tubers dry a little and then store them in a tray or pot packed with old potting compost, vermiculite, sharp sand or sawdust."
Monty explains why this is so important to the health of your dahlia tubers. He says, "The idea is to keep them cool but frost-free, dark and dry but not to let them dry out completely or else the tubers will shrivel."
"I lightly water mine after layering them into large pots or crates and then check them every month to see if any are mouldy or shrivelling up," he adds.
Along with lifting your dahlias, you may also want to protect your garden from heavy rain, to prepare for wet weather.
Getting your garden ready for winter might not be the most thrilling task but it is one of the most important. If you want a little more help, Monty even shared his advice for frost protection and your plants will certainly be glad for you to follow it.
