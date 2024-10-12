Monty Don says now is the time to protect your plants from a possible 'hard frost' this October
Now the cold weather is here, your outdoor plants will need a little help with surviving the upcoming frosty temperatures
While it feels like worries of snow and frost are still months away, according to gardening expert Monty Don now is the time to prepare your gardens.
Knowing how to protect your plants from frost is one of the most important steps to winter gardening. Although you may think that your garden's needs subside during winter, this should be one of the busiest times of the year.
One of the tasks you need to get started on is preparing your outdoor plants for any surprise temperature drops that might be coming. Yes, even in October. Gardening expert Monty Don stresses just how crucial it is to employ your frost defences before you need them.
Monty Don's frost protection advice
Now the essential September garden jobs are out of the way, you may have assumed you have time to relax indoors for the rest of the season. Monty Don is here to tell you that sadly couldn't be more wrong.
On his monthly blog, Monty explains how gardeners should be stocking up on winter protection for their plants now. He says, "If you do not already possess them, invest in horticultural fleece and some cloches."
He adds, "The point is that these are only useful if you have and employ them before you need them and there is no guarantee that there will not be a hard frost in October."
A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)
A photo posted by on
If you are a beginner in vegetable gardening, you might not have known that some of your less hardy crops need this added layer of protection.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Monty points out that cloches are great for rows of vegetables, as they keep them both dry and warm. He says, "Although I always leave the ends open – happy to trade some heat for some ventilation."
Fleece, he explains, is the best temporary protection against frost, whether laid out over small plants or draped over shrubs and bushes. Aside from the essential tools every gardener should own, fleece and cloches are a good tool to always have on standby.
Some plants will need even more protection from the harsh weather, with both fleece and cloches not being enough for them. Patio container plants and other more delicate species may need to be taken undercover either in your home or shed.
"Bring tender plants in under cover before they need protection. In my garden this includes Bananas, salvias, citrus, pomegranates, olives, pelargoniums, succulents, fuchsias, eucomis and hedychium but NOT dahlias and cannas, which can be left in situ until the first signs of frost damage have affected them," explains Monty.
It may seem high maintenance having to move your plants around during the different seasons but it's the best way to ensure long-lasting crops and flowers. Otherwise, why not plant some of the best winter bedding plants? They'll make your life a whole lot easier.
Shop plant protection products
Horticultural fleece
RRP: £15.99 | Made of 30sgm non-woven polypropylene fabric this fleece gives enhanced frost protection and protects down to -5/-6 degrees. It's designed to last longer than one season and shouldn't rip easily when tugged on.
Protective wool
RRP: £3.95 | This horticulture wool pad is perfect for lining hanging baskets, and protecting younger plants and can be used on wreaths instead of moss. Because it's made of 100% British wool the pad also doubles up as a pest repellent – as we learnt thanks to Sarah Raven's advice on using Hortiwool as a slug deterrent.
Secure structures
RRP: £15.99 | If you've got raised beds you want to protect we'd recommend getting some greenhouse hoops as they will allow you to cover taller plants with horticulture fleece. This kit is great as you can dismantle during summer and it can be customised to the length you need.
Once you've protected your plants, you can also get started on planting bulbs for next spring. Sarah Raven shared some great winter bulb advice for both flowers and vegetables, but you'll have to be quick as now is the best time for getting them in the ground.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Jennifer Aniston's plaid mini dress and knee high boots with opaque tights was the perfect preppy outfit to go under her classic black coat
We're always taking style tips from Jen and this ultra preppy yet oh-so cosy winter is still so chic a decade later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
32 brilliant ways to bring the outside in for nature-inspired spaces
Want to transform your home? This is how to bring the outside in for nature-inspired spaces that will encourage you to nest...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
6 household items you should never store in a shed over winter, experts warn before it's too late
Now is the time to move them if you have any of these things residing in your shed
By Emily Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s home bar is an inspiration for entertaining at home in style – the 'intimate and inviting' space exudes sophistication
Jennifer Aniston's glamorous home bar incorporates some of 2024's biggest interior design trends and recreating the look is super simple with a few key staples
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Plant expert explains why you need to 'flood' your plants before bringing them inside this season
With the cold weather approaching you'll want to bring your plants back indoors, but not before they've been flooded
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 tell-tale signs you have bats roosting in your home – and what to do
An expert reveals the common signs indicating you might have bats roosting in your loft
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why is my dehumidifier leaking water? And how can I fix it? Experts offer advice
After owning my dehumidifier for over a year I was surprised to see water leaking out of the bottom. With the damp winter only a short while away I asked appliance experts what could be done...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended
These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes
These home and kitchen staples are the things we recommend when asked how to make a home feel cosy
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
Winter is approaching and that means it's planting season - What better way to get started than with a method used by our two favourite garden experts?
By Emily Smith Published