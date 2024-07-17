Lynsey Crombie recommends this 'handy tool' for unblocking drains – and it's only £6 on Amazon
If you struggle with clogged drains then you might want to snap up this useful unblocking tool
When it comes to drain maintenance, the easier the solution the better. Especially when you've got a household of people with longer hair and your drain often clogs. Luckily cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie has just the tool for the job.
There are some tasks you simply dread when you're giving your home a deep clean rather than a normal one. Those pesky nooks and crannies you're all too happy to ignore if you've been keeping up with your daily habits to keep the house looking clean and tidy.
One of these without a doubt will be cleaning your drains. Whether or not you live with longer-haired family members, it doesn't take much for both sink and bath drains to become clogged.
Luckily one of our favourite cleaning gurus is here to share her expert cleaning hack on how to achieve a clean odour-free drain with ease.
Lynsey Crombie's handy hack for unblocking drains
Cleaning your house like a professional can seem like an impossible task, especially when you're faced with some of the dirtiest tasks like cleaning bins and unclogging drains.
In times of cleaning distress, it's always a good idea to look to the experts, such as the Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie who has shared her ingenious tool for making quick work of smelly blocked drains.
Posting a helpful reel on Instagram, Lynsey showed just how easy it is to remove clumps of hair and dirt from your sink within seconds. And all she used was a pipe cleaner-esque drain snake.
A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean)
A photo posted by on
Knowing how to unblock a sink by yourself can prove difficult, even when you've avoided all the everyday things you should never pour down drains. More often than not before you know it your bathtub or sink is retaining water and you're headed off for a drain unblocker.
However, as Lynsey demonstrates, these drain snakes are just as effective and can be reused. She says, "I’ve never seen so much gunk come out of a plug hole. The drain snake is such a handy tool and I finished it off with a nice big scoop of bicarb to banish any odours."
Forlivese 3 Pack 25 Inch Drain Snake: was £7.99 now £5.99 at Amazon
There's nothing quite as frustrating in your home as a clogged drain. And whilst there's also drain unblocker it doesn't always quite rid your pipes of tangled hair and built-up dirt. These plastic drain snakes are perfect for making quick work of drain and are currently 25% off with the Amazon Prime Day deal.
So after you've removed the large parts of hair and dirt that the drain snake will bring up, Lynsey recommends sprinkling some bicarb to tackle any stubborn odours. Cleaning with baking soda is also useful as it's an abrasive cleaner so it'll tackle any leftover dirt too.
Now your drains are all clear, why not use all the ways to make your bathroom smell good and have a well-deserved bath? After all, at least the water will now smoothly glide down the pipes when you're done!
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
