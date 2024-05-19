The John Lewis 'squiggle' bench ticks all the on-trend boxes for summer – no wonder it's gaining attention

Finding a piece of furniture that offers both comfort and style can be quite a task, especially when it comes to outdoor furniture. Luckily for you, John Lewis has just released the most charming bench we've ever seen.

Picking the best outdoor garden furniture for your garden is more often than not harder than it looks. You need something comfortable, hard-wearing and of course stylish to enhance the space. There's no better way to make your garden look expensive on a budget than finding smaller ways to incorporate a little style into your space.

This bench immediately captured our attention when we saw it, and we think you'll understand why.

New in: John Lewis squiggle bench

The squiggle bench is a truly whimsical piece of furniture perfect for anyone looking for cottage garden ideas with a contemporary twist.

Breaking from the constraints of a traditional square garden bench this design embraces two of the biggest interior design trends of 2024 – 'wavy lines and wide stripes'. The fluid arc shapes and rounded edges come by way of the characterful squiggle design along the top of the backrest and the rounded wooden detailing on the armrests. The fashionable wide stripes are welcomed as a comfortable seat cushion.

It's these unique elements of design that really catch your attention, and it's already catching the attention of shoppers.

John Lewis Squiggle 2-Seater Garden Bench View at John Lewis RRP: £349 | A perfect addition to any garden, this weather-resistant bench is made from high-quality Acacia wood and comes with a 2-year guarantee included. The trendy woven striped cushion is detachable and shower-proof so no need to worry about the odd mid-BBQ shower. Dimensions-wise, it's H93.5 by W133 by D60cm and weighs approximately 24kg.

Made of Acacia wood the design is completely FSC-Certified, meaning all the materials have been responsibly sourced. As it's only a two-seater, this bench isn't going to take up a bulky portion of your garden which is ideal if you want essential small garden ideas.

The wood is naturally weather-resistant due to its weathered finish which means it's perfect to keep in your garden as a delightful reading spot or even a seating option in your conservatory.

It features protective furniture leg caps so there's no worry about it scratching any flagstones or decking. The woven striped cushion which is tied onto the bench is also shower-resistant but will last longer if kept indoors during the wetter months. Leave it out and you might have to try out a budget furniture cleaning hack to resurrect it.

Whilst a bench like this is certainly one of the things you should never pressure wash in your garden, it's best to keep it clean and dry as you can with a protective cover.

If you have a larger family or more space in your garden this stunning squiggle design also comes in a garden lounge chair made from the same wood, a coffee table and a 2-seater garden sofa.

Shop alternative garden benches

Retailing at £349, so there's no denying the John Lewis Squiggle bench is an investment piece, as it comes with a two-year guarantee on the woodwork and a one-year guarantee on the fabric cushion.

However, if you are trying to keep your spending to a respectably low budget we've put together some wonderful alternatives that are gentler on the bank account – providing the ideal budget garden idea.

VonHaus Garden Bench 2-seater View at Amazon RRP: £79.99 | This hardwood bench is perfect for a terrace or patio seating arrangement and is made from hardwood with a teak oil coating. It measures a respectable H87.5cm by W120cm and comes with a two-year guarantee. Wayfair Adish Wooden Bench View at Wayfair RRP: £119.99 | If it's the fun design that caught your attention with the John Lewis bench you'll certainly like this one. Aside from its decorative back panel, this bench is made with teak-oil-treated wood and is built to last. You can even pay a little extra to get a cover with it, perfect for the winter months. GoodHome Apolima Rattan effect Bench View at B&Q RRP: £140 | If you want a wood look but without the hard material this bench from B&Q is ideal, it's made of a chic rattan that is completely weather-resistant. It comes with a 5-year guarantee and detachable seat cushion for comfort.

Once you've got your new outdoor furniture sorted just be sure not to place it in the one spot you should never place garden furniture or you might be met with rot and mould. Choosing somewhere dry will ensure you get the most out of your furniture and can enjoy it for many summers to come.