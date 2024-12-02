Jennifer Aniston's roaring fire with stacked logs and retro stockings is the epitome of festive interior magic

Jennifer Aniston's cosy fireplace surrounded by stacked logs, nostalgic Christmas stockings and a totally timeless tree is the soul-warming decor inspiration we needed to see.

At this time of year, we're always on the lookout for Christmas decorating ideas to help us make our homes as cosy and festive as possible.

Whether its decorating a living room for Christmas on a budget or preparing a guest bedroom for Christmas guests, tips and tricks to help take our living space to the next level are what we're about.

That's why we knew we had to take note as soon as we spotted Jennifer Aniston's glimpse of her mega cosy-looking fireplace set up from December 2021.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Be Inspired By Jen's Festive Decor

In a video that we came across during a scroll through Jen's old Instagram posts, she can be seen by the fireplace filling an array of old school style stockings, gifting her friends products from her LolaVie hair range.

With It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas playing in the background of the wholesome footage, the Friends star's incredibly homely and warm-looking living room is visible.

With a huge fireplace boasting real flames, a log storage unit packed full of firewood and dim lighting with plenty of candles, Jen's home looks like a dream location for a toasty winter's night indoors.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The mismatching, super colourful stockings on display by the mantelpiece added a dose of retro styling, thanks to their Fair Isle knit, bobbly and red white and green designs.

Tamara Kelly, Homes Editor here at woman&home thinks Jennifer has pulled off festive cosiness like a pro thanks to her nostalgic touches and timeless decor theme that she likely replicates year after year.

"Jen's Christmas decorations exude a lovely nostalgic feel, from the knitted Fair Isle and hand-crafted felt stocks to the homespun tree decorations that showcase her authentic style," Tamara says, adding, "Because her festive tastes are timeless we wouldn't mind betting that she adopts the same Christmas decorating scheme year after year, merely adding to her collection with a few new sentimental tree decorations."

Tamara also notes how Jen's stash of fireside logs is not only practical but makes for a super rustic decoration detail in the toasty home space, saying, "The generous built-in log storage not only creates a rustic display for her contemporary living room, it provides a constant stockpile of logs to ensure the fire never dies out."